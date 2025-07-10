Cleveland Security Company Owner Who Stalked Several Women After Installing Cameras in Their Homes, Offices, Learns His Fate

The owner of a security company guilty of stalking seven women after installing their security systems was sentenced Tuesday.

Robert Hocevar appeared in Cuyahoga County Court and was sentenced to 22.5 to 26.5 years in prison. He is also required to register as a Level 1 sex offender.

Hocevar Accessed the Cameras After Setting Them Up, Sent Female Victims Sexually Explicit Content

According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley, between February 2021 and January 2025, Hocevar installed systems at three businesses and two residences in Lakewood, Brecksville, Lyndhurst, Westlake and Mayfield Heights.

After installing the systems, O'Malley said Hocevar would keep the login credentials and then access the systems without consent. He would then send the female victims unwanted sexually explicit messages, photos and videos. In addition, Hocevar also left sexually explicit objects at three of the women's places of employment.

O'Malley said the seven women range in age from 46 to 56. "This sexual deviant used his profession to stalk and harass women," O'Malley said in March. "He has previously been convicted three times for the same behavior, and he clearly remains a danger to our community."

In June, Hocevar, 57, pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Three counts of burglary. Three counts of unauthorized use of computer, cable, or telecommunications property. Three counts of menacing by stalking--one count with sexual specifications. Three counts of telecommunications harassment. One count of possessing criminal tools.

Hocevar Has a History of Committing Similar Offense

Court records show Hocevar has a history of similar offenses in Cuyahoga County. He pleaded guilty to menacing by stalking in 2020, and he was sentenced to six months in prison.

"Just when you think you've heard it all, along comes Robert Hocevar. Clearly, he has not learned from his previous stays in prison. Hopefully, his next prison sentence will teach him a lesson," O'Malley said.