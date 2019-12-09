American model/actress Cindy Crawford is reportedly unhappy with daughter's relationship with Pete Davidson. It was recently revealed that Kaia Gerber is dating Ariana Grande's former boyfriend, and the two are getting very close to each other.

The two sparked dating rumors in October when he was seen leaving her New York City apartment. Following that, they were pictured sharing a passionate kiss while attending a Charlotte Lawrence concert at New York's Webster Hall, confirming their relationship.

According to a report in Page Six, Crawford and her entrepreneur husband Rande Gerber, feel that the two will break-up soon. A source close to the family told the website: "I think they're just hoping this could all fizzle out. [Kaia's] traveling and working constantly — how serious can [she and Davidson] get?"

"I don't think they're that worried about it because she's only 18. Kaia can be slightly naive. But she's a smart girl with a good head on her shoulders and a family who watches out for her," the insider added.

Meanwhile, another report in Radar Online revealed that the friends and family of the 18-year-old model are worried that she might end up pregnant. The insider shared: "It's everyone's worst nightmare scenario, especially her parents. Kaia's talking about Pete being 'The One' and quietly telling friends she can see herself growing old with this guy and having his babies."

"They're all over each other right now and it wouldn't surprise anyone if [a pregnancy] happens sooner than later," the source added. "He's basking in all the attention and loves putting on a show for the cameras – but everyone knows he'll get bored or ruin things one way or another sooner than later, like he always does."

As for the Saturday Night Live star, who has been linked to a number of high-profile women, including 46-year-old Kate Beckinsale, had previously revealed he loves to treat his girlfriends like "princesses."

He told Paper magazine: "My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible because that's what you're supposed to do."