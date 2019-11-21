Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber's relationship has been news for quite some time now. The two have been spotted hanging out on several occasions. Just recently, the lovebirds attended a Charlotte Lawrence concert at New York's Webster Hall. Kaia and Pete were also pictured for the first time sharing a passionate kiss while attending the concert. They had eyes for each other as they sealed their new love with a kiss.

For their date night, the 18-year-old model stunned in a dark blazer, a white top and blue jeans, while Davidson kept it casual in a grey North Face jacket and jeans.

"Pete and Kaia seemed playful and happy, but also tried to remain low-key, viewing the concert from the upstairs balcony mostly out of sight," a source said. "The two shared a long kiss, but appeared embarrassed when the crowd below began to take notice of them. They seemed to be getting along very well, and are starting to coordinate their outfits."

Rumours started off in October

The couple first sparked romance rumours in October, after Pete ended his brief relationship with Margaret Qualley, the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell. A source previously shared with E!, ''They have been friends for a while now and run in the same friend circle, but became romantic recently They started hanging out alone more often after meeting up in NYC in October...They have been texting a lot this past month, and are definitely seeing where it goes. Kaia and Pete were spending time in Malibu together recently, and then flew to NYC because of Pete's work commitment where Kaia supported him.''

Pete's B'day celebrations

Recently, the couple celebrated the Saturday Night Live star's 26th birthday. According to E!, Kaia was spotted picking up a cake from a bakery in NYC. An eyewitness shared, "Kaia visited Magnolia Bakery in the West Village. She picked out a large round birthday cake and a banana pudding. She knew exactly what she wanted and was smiling as they wrapped up the cake for her."

In November, Gerber was spotted wearing a "P" necklace around her neck. For the uninitiated, Davidson was previously engaged to Ariana Grande. However, the comedian and the singer split a few months later.