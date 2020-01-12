The 'Tenet' starring John David Washington, son of actor Denzel Washington-- known for his work in 2018's crime drama film 'BlacKkKlansman' is set to release on July 17th, 2020. The film takes the director back to his action roots, marking the first collaboration between him and Robert Pattinson, also a part of the cast.

The trailer released does not reveal much regarding the plot, however, it can be ascertained that it will be set in the same universe as the director's 2010 classic 'Inception'. The trailer has film fans talking all over the world which is what happens every time Nolan releases a film, it becomes an event.

The plot synopsis for the film reads " A secret agent is tasked with preventing World War III through time travel". The film's budget is already at $200 million with its first trailer releasing back in December. Critics have been singing Nolan's praise since 1998 when he made his feature debut 'Following'.

Nolan then became one of the most recognizable directors of the 2000s by spearheading the Batman trilogy alongside fellow Britisher Christian Bale. He also made 'Insomnia'(2002), The 'Prestige'(2006) and 'Memento'(2000)-- all critically and commercially successful films that cemented him as a talent to look out for.

Since the past decade, Nolan has teamed with Warner Bros for 'Dunkirk'(2017) and 'Interstellar'(2014). Both these films were financial successes that is the reason the studio is willing to backroll his crazy ambitious ideas. Variety published an article titled " Box Office Predictions for 2020: From Surefire Hits to Potential Busts," where they mentioned the massive budget of the film and questioned whether the studio would make their investment back on the project.

Nolan's 'Dunkirk' was his least lucrative film in terms of the box office and it still managed to gross upwards of $400 million. In a cinema landscape dominated by characters, it's worth betting in directors like Nolan.

If the studio ever wants to put out a picture that will make them lots of money and compete at the awards shows, they simply have to hire Christopher Nolan. It remains to be seen whether or not 'Tenet' will cross the billion-dollar threshold like 'Captain Marvel', 'The Dark Knight' or 'The Dark Knight Rises'.