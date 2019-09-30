Director James Gunn is putting all his efforts in shooting his first production venture, The Suicide Squad for Warners Brothers. James shared three pictures of a handmade gift from a surprising gifter on Instagram on Sunday.

In the post, Gunn revealed the gift that he received from Marvel Studios as they congratulated him for his opening production venture.

The 53-year-old American filmmaker has started his production house with 'The Suicide Squad' and for that, his previous collaboration Marvel Studio has gifted a homemade scrapbook featuring dozens of behind the scenes snapshots from his Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

James got emotional over getting this gift from the studio, as he thanked Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D'Esposito, Mary Livanos, and Jonathan Schwartz, and told that this gift brought tears to his eyes.

He shared the picture of the scrapbook and wrote, "Starting production on #TheSuicideSquad, I received perhaps the coolest and sweetest start-of-production gift ever, along with a note of how excited they are for the movie from Kevin, Lou, Victoria, Mary and Jonathan at @marvelstudios. They made me this incredible scrapbook of our journey so far on #GuardiansoftheGalaxy. It's a thick tome packed with memories that brought a tear to my eye."

He further added to the post, "It's a thick tome packed with memories that brought a tear to my eye. As I've said so many times, at the end of the day, Marvel and DC fans have a lot more in common than they do not. I am now and have been for almost all my life, both. Maybe you like one more than the other - that's cool - but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them all or that you have to tear the other down. I know that I and my partners at both Marvel and DC believe that what's good for one studio is generally good for all: spurring each other on daily with heartfelt, spectacular, and innovative entertainment that keeps audiences around the world loving movies based on or inspired by sequential art. #marvel #dc Let's go, team(s). ❤️"

Although, James Gunn has always been silent over the speculations of his production house some reports confirmed that he is definitely doing the film. The Suicide Squad is scheduled to get released on August 6, 2021. While he is already in line to make another film in Guardians franchise after 'The Suicide Squad'.