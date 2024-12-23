Christmas 2024: How to Watch Elf, It's A Wonderful Life and Other All-Time Favorite Holiday Movies 

It's almost that time of year to relax and spend time with loved ones. Jingle Bells, hot chocolates, and a night full of all-time favorite holiday movies, like Home Alone, Elf, and It's A Wonderful Life, with family and friends can make the winter holidays memorable.

Though TV channels, cable networks, and streaming platforms have a bunch of new and classic movies to watch this Christmas, films like A Christmas Story (1983) can always keep viewers hooked to the screens. From Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas to All I Want for Christmas, here are some all-time favorite holiday movies to watch with family and friends.

Home Alone (1990)

The comedy film takes viewers through the adventure of an eight-year-old boy named Kevin McCallister. His family accidentally leaves him behind when they go on vacation to Paris. McCallister had to sleep in the attic the night before the trip. His mother sent him to the attic because he acted out while everybody was packing for the family trip. McCallister protects his Chicago home from robbers with Christmas ornaments, hot iron, and other things available around the house. The movie is available on Bundle Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and YouTube.

Elf (2003)

The Christmas comedy film follows a baby named Buddy who crawls into Santa's bag of toys. Santa's elves raise the human, and when Buddy learns about his origin, he heads to New York City in search of his biological father and family. Buddy gets a new mother and a 10-year-old brother. They do not believe in Santa Claus or Elf. He realizes that his mission in life is to save Christmas. The film is available on Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and iTunes.

Candy Cane Lane

The fantasy comedy film narrates the story of a laid-off corporate marketer named Chris Carver. He teams up with a wicked Christmas elf by making a deal to win the house decoration contest in his street. The movie is available on Amazon Prime.

A Christmas Story (1983)

The comedy film follows a young boy named Ralphie Parker. He sets out on a misadventure trip with his family during Christmas time. The movie is based on the book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash. The film is available on Amazon Prime, iTunes, and YouTube.

All I Want for Christmas

The romantic comedy film features the struggles of two siblings, Ethan and Hallie, living in New York City. They ask for an unusual gift from Santa. Hallie meets Santa and asks to reunite their divorced parents. The children embark on an adventure to help their parents rekindle their romance. With Santa's magic, the siblings succeed in their mission. The movie is available on Amazon Prime, Netflix, and iTunes.

It's A Wonderful Life (1946)

The supernatural drama film tells the story of George Bailey, who dedicates his life to helping others. On Christmas Eve, he climbs a bridge to end his life and unexpectedly meets his guardian angel, Clarence Odbody. Bailey's life changes after he rescues her. She reminds him of all the good things he did for the people in his community after sacrificing his dreams. The film is available on Amazon Prime.

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The fantasy comedy film follows the Grinch, a green, grumpy recluse who sets out on a mission to sabotage the Christmas celebration of joyful residents of Whoville. He despises Christmas and lives on Mount Crumpit. The film is based on a children's book of the same name. It is available on Amazon Prime and iTunes.