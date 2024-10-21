Christian Students at Wisconsin Reveal How Kamala Harris Gave them an 'Evil Smirk' and Trolled Them Saying They Were at the 'Wrong Rally'

Two Christian students, who were trolled by Kamala Harris and mocked by the crowd at her rally held at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse last week, claim that their intentions for attending were genuine. The Democratic presidential candidate was addressing an excited crowd at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Harris slammed former President Donald Trump for appointing the Supreme Court justices responsible for overturning Roe v. Wade. Grant Beth and Luke Polaske, both juniors at the university, shared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" that they felt persecuted like Jesus and his early disciples after they yelled phrases like "Christ is king!" while the Democratic vice president-turned-presidential candidate discussed abortion rights.

Trolled by Harris for No Reason

Beth said that Harris mockingly waved at him and gave him "an evil smirk" as he held up the cross around his neck and pointed at her, all while being booted along with his friend. He said that not only Harris but the entire crowd were cruel to them.

"I was pushed by an elderly woman. We were heckled at, we were cursed at, we were mocked, and that's the biggest thing for me personally," Beth said. "In reflection of the event, Jesus was mocked. You know, his disciples were mocked, and that's OK.

"In reality, we did God's work, and we were there for the right reasons, and God is watching us in this moment," he said. "I'm all about being a cordial person no matter your beliefs, but I do believe that we were sent there by God."

At one point, Harris, 60, stopped her speech and started trolling them.

"You guys are at the wrong rally," she needled to raucous applause from the crowd. "I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street."

The incident quickly went viral on social media.

No Point Harassing Students

Harris' speech focused partly on the economy and other key issues of the 2024 campaign. At one point, she briefly addressed the topic of abortion, criticizing her Republican opponent, Trump, for appointing three Supreme Court justices who played a role in overturning the protections established by Roe v. Wade.

"When Congress passes a bill to restore reproductive freedom nationwide, as president of the United States, I will proudly, proudly sign it into law," Harris vowed.

Polaske said that he and his friend were about 20 to 30 yards from where Harris was standing during the event, and at one moment, he described her as giving him "an evil smirk."

"She was actually waving to me. I took this cross off my neck that I wear, and as we were getting asked to leave, I held it up in the air and waved at her and pointed at her, and she looked directly in the eye, kind of gave me an evil smirk," he recounted.

"I just want to clear that up and confirm that she 100% was talking to us," he added about the online controversy that the vice president wasn't speaking with them.

Beth argued that if Harris wins against Trump on November 5, she will take a hostile stance toward Christians.

Last week, Harris chose not to attend the Al Smith Memorial Dinner, a well-known annual Catholic charity event in Manhattan. Instead, she sent a prerecorded video skit. For over 40 years, presidential candidates from both parties have traditionally attended the dinner.

The vice president was raised in a household with diverse religious backgrounds and attended both a Hindu temple and a Baptist church during her formative years. She has been a longtime member of the Third Baptist Church, led by Rev. Amos Brown.