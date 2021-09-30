Christian 'OnlyFans' Model Says she has Threesomes with Her Husband and 'God' Twice a Week

Blonde beauty Nita Marie, who boasts of a 38DDD bra size, says she regularly has threesomes with her husband and the third person in bed is none other than God.

The mother-of-two revealed that she and her husband invites the Heavenly Father into bed through prayer and indulge in threesomes atleast ''twice a week''.

Nita, 45, stated that though God doesn't appear in bed in physical form, she and her husband can feel God's presence while they make love and get intimate.

The buxom beauty also claims that asking God to be a part of her sex life has made a huge difference and called the experience ''the best it's ever been''.

''When you invite God to be a part of sex you change the act from something purely physical to something sacred and spiritual,'' said Nita to the DailyStar.

Nita also revealed that she's been asking God to join her and her husband in bed since the very beginning. ''I've been asking Him to join me and my husband since the very first time we made love. There is nothing more fulfilling or satisfying than when you experience God's love for you while pleasuring your partner.''

Discussing her spiritual threesomes, Nita explained that she sends a prayer and then feels ''God getting involved'' while they ''get freaky."

Explaining her ordeal on how God enters the bed during love making, Nita said, ''I say a prayer in my head or out loud, it makes no difference. My husband doesn't always know when I ask God to be a part of our lovemaking, he would never mind though. The best way to explain what it's like experiencing God while having sex is a feeling of pure love and fulfilment.''

Nita stated that she doesn't ask God to join her for threesomes every time she has sex but calls God only twice a week. ''I don't ask God to join me and my husband every time we have sex but at least twice a week.''

The OnlyFans model also urged other couples to let God join them in bed during love making and said that every couple who allow God for threesomes would feel like ''heaven''. ''Everyone should try inviting God into their lovemaking at least once, you'll be opening yourself up to experiencing heaven.''