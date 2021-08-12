OnlyFans 'Christian' Model Nita Marie who Earns Millions by Stripping Says 'God Wants Her to Do It'

Blonde beauty Nita Marie, who boasts a 38DDD bra size and claims it is all natural, earns close to $1.8 million every year by stripping in front of the camera for x-rated website OnlyFans.

Nita, 45, is a self-proclaimed Christian OnlyFans model who asserts that God wants her to strip online for strangers in a divine mission to empower women to embrace their sexuality.

''I asked God if I should continue stripping off and the answer was always yes,'' she told Jam Press. The model revealed she found Christianity at the age of 9 after seeing Jesus in her dreams and despite her family not bringing her up in a religious surrounding, she built a personal relation with God.

''That experience helped me seek out Christianity and I built a relationship with Christ on a personal level, rather than one filled with doctrine written by men thousands of years ago,'' she said.

Nita claimed that Christianity has suppressed Christian women's sexuality for generations but she believes God didn't want that to happen and wanted women to be free and equal. She said God wants her to share her sexuality as a gift to other people.

''I want to let women and men know that there's nothing wrong with embracing their sexuality and being religious. It all starts with loving yourself and trusting that when you have a desire for sex, it is OK and healthy to ask for it,'' she said.

The model revealed that life isn't easy for her as her friends who are mostly devout Christians shunned her for earning money through stripping and stated that she firmly believes God himself has chosen her this path and she would continue embracing it.

''I believe that God wants women to look and feel great and to enjoy their sexuality. By empowering myself to feel sexy in my own skin, I allow others to do the same,'' she said.

Her followers pay a premium price to view her sultry pictures and videos. She has a whopping 953,000 followers on the adult site, with another half a million followers on Instagram and close to 8,000 followers on Twitter.