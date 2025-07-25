Christian Alabama School Teacher Arrested Over Lesbian Relationship with Student

A former Christian school teacher in Alabama was arrested last week for allegedly engaging in a lesbian relationship with an underage student.

Sarah Huggins Logan, 35, who taught pre-K through 12th grade at North River Christian Academy in Tuscaloosa, was charged by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office on July 18 with having sexual contact with a student, as reported by AL.com.

Capt. Jack Kennedy told the outlet that the alleged 17-year-old victim's family informed law enforcement last Wednesday upon learning Logan was engaged in a sexual relationship with their daughter.

Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit investigated and took Logan into custody after conducting interviews and recovering evidence, according to Kennedy. The sheriff's captain, who encouraged any other victims to reach out, said the investigation is still ongoing and more charges are likely forthcoming.

A judge revoked Logan's bond after prosecutors filed a motion after she sent a friend request to the 17-year-old girl, according to court documents reported by WBRC that claim Logan was aware of the girl's age.

Logan is no longer employed at the school. North River Christian Academy issued a statement on Facebook last Friday informing parents that they had notified the appropriate state and local authorities when they learned of the allegations.

"Our first concern is for the health and welfare of our students, staff, and families. Please respect the privacy of all these parties. Contributing to rumors and suspicions profits no one and contributes only to the hardships experienced by those impacted," the school said.

"It should be self-evident to say that this incident is heart rending for all involved. This includes especially the families directly impacted."

"We have prayed for them and encouraged our entire school family to hold them up in their personal prayers. This situation is easy for no one; there are only degrees of difficulty."

"We have received an outpouring of encouragement and support from many in the extended school family. We, the Charger Family, will weather this storm together."

An ACSI-accredited school, North River Christian Academy began as a ministry of Open Door Baptist Church in 1981 and was at first a daycare program for working mothers, according to its website.