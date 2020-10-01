John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen has suffered a miscarriage after hospitalization due to pregnancy complications. On Wednesday, Teigen shared a picture of herself on Instagram, from the clinic, announcing the loss of her baby one month after announcing that she was pregnant. Teigen and Legend, who are parents to daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2, are mourning the loss of their son.

Host and model Teigen and Legend revealed they were expecting a third baby in their new music video "Wild". In early September, the star said that her doctor suggested her to go on bed rest for two weeks. Her excitement seemed to have no boundaries as she said of her plans, "I'm taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so s--t is about to get... astonishingly ugly."

It was while she was on bed rest that she disclosed they were expecting a baby boy. The announcement came as a surprise as the star previously had their two children Luna and Miles, through IVF treatment. The 41-year-old singer also shared Chrissy's statement on his own Twitter handle, and wrote, "We love you, Jack."

Earlier, in another social media post, Teigen revealed that she was hospitalized for excessive bleeding, which couldn't be stopped, 'despite bags and bags of blood transfusions.'

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," wrote the cookbook author on her social media handle.

Here's Chrissy Teigen's full Instagram post:

Chrissy further revealed that she and her husband never decide on their babies' names until they're born or just before they get discharged from the hospital.

However, out of love, the couple had already started calling their to-be-born son 'Jack', who will no longer be able to set his foot into this world.