Chrissy Teigen Calls Ben Affleck 'Despo' After Woman on 'Raya' Leaks His Private Video on TikTok

Ben Affleck, who became a sensation on the internet for his accidental di*k pic leak, is garnering much attention on social media once again. But this time, the 'Captain America' star stepped into his 'Fantastic 4' character.

Hollywood's handsome hunk is trying to flirt with girls on the exclusive dating app 'Raya.' Recently, Ben Affleck sent a private video message through a dating app to a woman influencer, who unmatched him on the popular dating app.

The woman on TikTok shared the video that she claimed Affleck sent her on Instagram asking the reason why she unmatched him. Meanwhile, John Legend's wife and American model Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter on Thursday to weigh in on the alleged private video leak of Ben Affleck. "I agree celebs shouldn't be making these creepy desperate video replies on Raya but it's tacky to release private messages. Ya both wrong, congrats," the 35-year-old model and cookbook author tweeted ruling there are no winners in this.

The woman identified as Nivine Jay, posted Ben Affleck's private video on TikTok where he is heard saying, "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me."

While Chrissy ruled that both parties were wrong, her fans have different opinions about Affleck's flirty message. "Personally I thought it was just pretty funny and cute of Ben Affleck Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy people have been feeling so negative these days they constantly look for someone to pick on, why can't we just laugh about things like this and move on?" wrote a Twitter user on Chrissy's reaction to the incident.

However, Jay also opened up about the incident to E! News. She said that she does not think Affleck is a creep or that he did anything wrong. Moreover, it's not very clear when this interaction between Affleck and Jay took place. "I'm seeing a lot of comments calling him a creep and l don't think that's fair. l wasn't making fun of him in the video," Jay said adding that she was making fun of herself for thinking the on-screen Captain America was a catfish and that it was just supposed to be funny.

What is 'Raya'?

Raya is an exclusive dating app popular among celebrities. Only 8% of applicants get accepted to this exclusive dating platform. Celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Cara Delevingne and Drew Barrymore already have the experience of using this platform for their pleasure.