Fans of The Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt are divided over the rumors making rounds on social media that the actor is a Trump supporter. Though Chris Pratt has not spoken about it openly, here is what led to such speculations.

Fans observed that Chris Pratt's name was missing from the fundraiser event, called "Voters Assemble," termed as Avengers stars uniting for democracy. Whereas actors Chris Evans, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana are a part of the event. They will join Democratic candidate and vice-presidential hopeful Kamala Harris in the virtual event on October 20. The event is organized to raise money for the Biden campaign.

This has made Pratt's fans wonder if he is a Trump supporter. Pratt has been receiving flak on social media and netizens are asking people to keep Chris Pratt out of the popular Chrisses group that includes Chris Evans, Chris Pine, and Chris Hemsworth. But does this really prove Pratt as a Trump supporter? Here is why fans suspect so.

T-shirt, Church Incident

The earlier incidents of Pratt wearing t-shit, featuring the Gadsden flag, with an image of a rattlesnake and words "Don't tread on me." This caption is said to be widely used by conservative, gun-rights, or far-right political group supporters in 2000s.

In another incident, netizens accused Pratt of going to Hillsong Church in Los Angeles that was termed to be anti-LGBTQ movement. Pratt had rubbished these rumors and he had told BBC that he goes to a church that opens its doors to absolutely everyone. He also told nothing could be further from the truth than him being anti-LGBTQ.

Newsweek reported that in 2012 speaking to CNN, Pratt had said that he had donated money to Barack Obama campaign. Speaking to Men's Fitness Magazine in 2017, Pratt is said to have told that he does not feel represented by both sides [Democratic or Republic]. "I really feel there's common ground out there that's missed because we focus on the things that separate us," he had told the magazine.

In a recent post on October 2, Pratt even joked about celebrities asking people to vote. He said, "Just ask any celebrity. They will tell you. Every day. Several times a day. To vote. But me? I will tell you EXACTLY who to vote for." "Vote for #Onward for family movie of the year. Or else. You WILL die," the caption reads.