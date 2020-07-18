Hollywood star Chris Evans has revealed how often he showers during quarantine. During an interview, the "Captain America" star was asked how he and his rescue dog, Dodger, have been spending time amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, reports eonline.com.

"Yeah, it's just me and Dodger," Evans said. "You know, it's tricky because I'm a...it's such a stupid thing but I consider myself an introvert! I am." "It takes a while before I need social interaction. I just stay home and I never shower," Evans added.

"That's not true, I shower all the time," Evans blurted out laughing. "I don't know why I said that. I'm a very clean person!" he added. On the work front, he is currently starring in the series "Defending Jacob".

Chris Evans might have won the hearts of millions of people, but the actor was all praises for six-year-old boy Bridger Walker, who saved his little sister from dog attack and ended up getting about 90 stitches.

Chris Evans was so inspired by the little boy that he has promised to send one of his authentic shields of Captain America to encourage him. The six-year-old boy hailed as hero is currently recovering from plastic surgery.