Marvel's Avengers: Endgame was the last movie in the superhero saga where we saw Steve Rogers aka Captain America assembling everyone to fight against all the odds. The final moments of the movie showed how Captain America officially retired and gave away his iconic shield to Sam Wilson aka Falcon. Some reports suggest that Captain America will be back in Falcon and The Winter Soldier TV series.

As part of Marvel's latest Phase, we are going to see tons of movies as well as TV shows. One of the most awaited superhero TV show is going to be Falcon and The Winter Soldier that will feature him and Bucky getting together after the events of Avengers: Endgame and fight off the crimes. An alleged plot leak, however, indicates that Chris Evans is most likely going to reprise his role of Captain America in two episodes.

Chris Evans was last seen playing Steve Rogers in 2019 release, Avengers: Endgame. As per Bruce Banner's promise to the Sorcerer Supreme, Steve Rogers travels back in time to put all the six infinity stones at their respective places. However, he stays in the past with Agent Carter and marries her. In the final moments, Steve Rogers comes back as an old man who has happily lived his life.

When Steve Rogers comes back to the Endgame's timeline, he handovers his shield to Sam Wilson instead of Bucky. The alleged leak comes from WeGotThisCovered, which reports that Steve Rogers is going to make an appearance in Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The screen time of the actor is going to be less as he will only provide moral advice to both Sam and Bucky.

In Falcon and The Winter Soldier TV series we will get to see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan officially reprising their roles as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes respectively. In addition to this, Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp will both join the cast as well. In MCU, Daniel Bruhl played Helmut Zemo — a Sokovian citizen turned terrorist. Emily played the role of Sharon Carter. Falcon and The Winter Soldier TV series is most likely to premiere in Fall 2020 only on Disney+.