In the recently released Avengers Endgame movie, we saw the end of Tony Stark and retirement of Captain America. For a second, we also witnessed how Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) spent his days with his love interest Peggy Carter.

Back in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, we learned that after Steve Rogers went under the ice for all those decades, Peggy got married to some war veteran and even had two kids. As per Endgame movie writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, Peggy's husband was none other than our dear Steve Rogers.

In Avengers Endgame movie, we saw how Captain America went in past to put all the Infinity Stones at their correct timeline but in doing so, he decided to stay there with Peggy Carter and got old together. In the climax scene of Endgame, we saw him returning as an old man and handing over his shield to Falcon.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter (attached video below), Avengers Endgame writers said that while they cannot talk much about MCU's future plans and how time travel can be a part of it, it was their intention from the very beginning that Steve Rogers would father two children.

"Quantum physics works in interesting ways and what Marvel chooses to do is not up to us, but...It was our intention that he was always the father of those two children. But again, there are time travel loopholes for that," McFeely explained.

To this, Markus stated that Steve Rogers' children have somewhat "super soldier DNA," making them superhumans just like their father.

Does this mean that we get to see some superhuman children of Steve Rogers in future MCU movies? Well, as of now, we can only wish for that as everything from Marvel is kept behind the curtains.

Meanwhile, there are several speculations that Chris Evans can still play Steve Rogers aka Captain America in future Marvel Cinematic Universe. As we all know that, even before Avengers Endgame was released, The Russo Brothers teased that Chris Evans is "not done yet" with the iconic character. This statement made many to wonder that Evans will return as Captain in future MCU movies.