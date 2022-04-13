Chloe Thompson: Ex-soldier Exposed Penis, Used Wheelie Bin as Sex Toy While Masturbating in Public

An ex-soldier was caught exposing her penis and using wheelie bin as sex toy while masturbating in public. According to reports, Chloe Thompson left onlookers shocked as she attempted the X-rated stunt on herself in an alley in Middlesbrough, Teesside, on August 13 last year. Thompson, 42, exposed herself in public three times on the same day.

She was caught rubbing herself on a public wheelie bin before using a sex toy. She ran away when a couple shouted at her after seeing her performing the explicit act.

According to reports, a witness claimed Thompson looked at her and the group of people she was with 'as if Thompson wanted them to see what she was doing. Once Thompson was inside her home, she flashed her bum thrusting against the window. The explicit act was noticed by three children who were in a car driving past the house.

Who is Chloe Thompson?

Moreover, it wasn't the first time Thompson was on the sex offenders' register. She had earlier committed sex crime before she came out as transgender and went by the name Andrew McNab. Reportedly, Thompson has 17 convictions for 22 offences, including sexual assault of a minor girl in 2011.

In May 2021, Thompson had to appear in court for a TikTok account she had opened without informing the police which was necessary according to the 10-year notification requirement imposed after the sexual assault case. It was then the authorities reaslised that Thompson had changed her real name with a deed poll.

Later, the court handed a suspended sentence to Thompson for breaching the earlier order. On February 15, the ex-soldier pleaded guilty to her three latest crimes. While her sentencing was scheduled for Tuesday at the Teesside Crown Court, the judge said he wish to investigate if 'measures can be put in place to protect the public from such behaviour' if Thompson's jail sentence is suspended.