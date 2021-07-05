Huang Jianxin and Zheng Dasheng-directed Chinese propaganda film 1921 has set the box office on fire. The historical flick has made a fantastic collection in the first weekend.

How it Performed in First 4 Days?

On Sunday, 1921 has reportedly raked in about 44.1 million yuan (about $6.8 million), thereby accounting for over 43% of the box office revenue in China. The film is released on Thursday, 1 July, and has been doing well in the collection centres despite getting a mixed response. It has continued to dominate the China box office.

However, it has to be noted that the collection of 1921 on Saturday was better than Sunday. The movie grossed 50.4 million yuan (around $7.8 million) on its third day. It accounted for 46 percent of China's total box office revenue on that day.

The Chinese flick has minted 81.6 million yuan ($12.6 million) on Thursday and 43.6 million ($6.74 million) on Friday.

Other FIlms' Performance

Whereas another revolution-themed flick Pioneer made a business of 17.7 million yuan. It is followed by Peter Rabbit 2 Burnaway which collected about 8.6 million yuan on Sunday.

Coming back to Huang Xuan, Ni Ni, Wang Renjun, Liu Haoran, Chen Kun, Li Chen, Zhang Songwen, Liu Shishi, and Zhou Ye-starrer 1921, the film is all about the founding of the Communist Party of China at the 1st National Congress of the Communist Party of China which was held in Shanghai.

The film was premiered on 1 July to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party.

1921 Set for Overseas Release

Hong Kong-based Media Asia has handled the overseas rights of 1921, which is mainly backed by Tencent Pictures. The movie is now getting ready to release in overseas countries.

Smart Cinema will district the film in US, Trinity Filmed Entertainment is distributing the film in the UK and Middle East, Purple Plan will distribute the movie in Australia and New Zealand, and Clover Films in Singapore.

However, the date of the film's release has not been announced yet.