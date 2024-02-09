Chinese New Year 2024: Messages, Wishes, Greetings To Share On Lunar New Year

Chinese New Year 2024, also known as the Spring Festival 2024 or Lunar New Year 2024, is here. It is the best time of the year for family reunions and new beginnings. Millions worldwide prepare to welcome the New Year with their loved ones. The celebrations will begin on Saturday (February 10). It will last 15 days and conclude with the Lantern Festival on Saturday (February 24).

Chinese communities worldwide will welcome the Year of the Dragon on Saturday (February 10) and say goodbye to the Year of Rabbit with traditional dragon dance, lion dance, and other performances. Sending messages, wishes, and Greetings are also part of the celebration. 新年快乐 (xīn nián kuài lè) is the simplest way to wish someone a Happy New Year in Chinese.

A few other phrases commonly used to greet people on this occasion are Xīnnián hǎo or 新年好 (New Year Goodness in Mandarin), Gong hei fat choy or 恭喜发财 (Best wishes, wishing you happiness and prosperity in Cantonese), and Xīn nián kuài lè (New Year happiness).

Here are a few messages, wishes, and greetings to share with loved ones on the Lunar New Year.

Messages

Gong Xi Fa Cai! I wish you a very happy new year with good luck, health, and prosperity.

Gong Xi Fa Cai! Wishing you health, wealth and many sweet memories with friends and family.

Wish you wealth and prosperity in life. May good luck follow you in every step and your house be filled with happiness. Xin Nian Kuai Le!

Gong Xi Fa Cai! May this year bring new hopes and possibilities to your life.

Gōng zuò shùn lì: Hope you have a wonderful new year with your family.

Wishes

Xin nian kuai le! May the year of the Dragon turn each of your dreams into reality.

恭贺新禧，祝身体健康、事业发达。 (Gōnghè xīnxǐ, zhù shēntǐ jiànkāng, shìyè fādá) : Happy New Year, I wish you good health and lasting prosperity.

May the colorful celebrations drive all the dullness away from your life. Gong Xi Fa Cai!

May the joy and spirit of this new year stay in your heart all around. Wishing for the Lunar New Year. Yi Fan Feng Shun!

May the forthcoming year be filled with joy, happiness, prosperity, and many more cherished moments with your loved ones. Happy Lunar New Year! Gong Xi Fa Cai 2024!

Greetings

On this first moment of a happy new year accept my best wishes for your perfect health and lasting prosperity. Gong Xi Fa Cai!

Gonghèxinxi, wànshìrúyì: Best wishes for the holidays and happiness throughout the New Year.

Wàn shì rú yì: May this new year bring immense joy and success into your life.