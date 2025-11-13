Chinese Man Who Weighed 130 Kgs, Dies After Undergoing Gastric Bypass Surgery to Impress Girlfriend's Parents

A Chinese man who weighed more than 130 kgs died after undergoing gastric bypass surgery in an attempt to make a good impression on his girlfriend's parents.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, the 36-year-old, known by the pseudonym Li Jiang, from Xinxiang in Henan province, northern China, had been struggling with his weight and had difficulty controlling his eating habits.

Li Wanted to Present a Healthier Image to His Girlfriend's Parents as They were Preparing for Marriage

According to his older brother, Li had recently started dating and the relationship was going well as the couple prepared to meet each other's parents. In a bid to make a better impression, Li decided to undergo gastric bypass surgery, hoping to present a healthier image to his partner's family.

"Things were going well, so he wanted to slim down before meeting the parents. He did it because he was preparing for marriage," his brother said.

On September 30, Li was admitted to Ninth People's Hospital in Zhengzhou for the procedure. The surgery was successfully completed on October 2, and he was transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) for post-operative care before being moved to a general ward the following day.

However, on October 4, his condition suddenly deteriorated. At around 6.40am he was found to have stopped breathing and was immediately rushed back to the ICU for emergency treatment. He died on October 5 from respiratory failure.

Family Raised Concerns Over Hospital's Pre-Surgery Assessments

According to medical records, Li had reported progressive weight gain accompanied by snoring during his sleep over the past year and was admitted to the hospital having been diagnosed with metabolic syndrome. He also had hypertension and a fatty liver.

His family questioned whether the hospital had properly assessed his physical condition before the surgery. They also raised concerns about how post-operative complications were handled and the timeliness of the emergency treatment he was given.

The hospital said after a thorough review, it had confirmed the patient met clear clinical indications for surgery. It also said that when the patient's condition worsened, the medical team responded immediately.

Local Health Commission to Determine Cause of Death

On October 10, both parties entrusted the local Health Commission to conduct an autopsy and determine the cause of death.

"The final autopsy report will serve as the most authoritative basis for determining the cause of death," the hospital said, adding that it would take full responsibility in accordance with the results and relevant laws and regulations.