Chinese Influencer Dies of Overeating While Livestreaming Herself Eating for 10 Hours Straight

A 24-year-old influencer in China died while performing an eating challenge on a live feed. The incident took place on July 14.

As reported by local outlet Hankyung, Pan Xiaoting died due to overeating during a live recording of mukbang. Mukbang is where a person eats a large quantity of food in front of the camera, which is usually live streamed. Xiaoting got likes and gifts from viewers during her live stream.

Xiaoting Would Livestream Herself Eating for More than 10 Hours, Consuming 10 Kg of Food Per Meal

According to the report, Xiaoting used to work as a waiter before. However, after she saw her classmate earn money through mukbang videos, Xiaoting also gave it a shot. Pan Xiaoting was known for taking up such challenges that required her to eat for more than 10 hours at a stretch, the report mentioned.

As per Creaders.com, a local Chinese portal, claimed that Xiaoting used to eat 10 kg of food per meal. Despite repeated warnings from her parents and well-wishers, Xiaoting decided to continue with it.

Xiaoting's Autopsy Revealed Her Stomach was 'Deformed' Had 'Undigested Food'

In Xiaoting's autopsy report, it was mentioned that her stomach was "deformed" and contained "undigested food," the report added.

Xiaoting's parents were concerned about her health. Quoting them, the publication said that her parents had warned her about the outcomes of eating too much. However, she believed that she could "bear the risk."

Her viewers too warned her against over-eating; messages which she ignored, the report said. Xiaoting was previously hospitalised due to overeating that led to stomach bleeding. However, she kept on eating more after she was discharged from the hospital.