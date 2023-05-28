Chinese Influencer Dies After Drinking More Than 4 Bottles of Baiju and Livestreaming the Challenge on TikTok

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 34-year-old Chinese influencer tragically lost his life just a few hours after consuming several bottles of baijiu during a live-streaming event on the Chinese version of the TikTok app.

This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the dangers that can arise from the misuse of social media platforms and the importance of responsible behavior.

The influencer, who goes by the social media identity 'Sanqiange', was found dead just after he competed with another influencer in a competition that involved drinking Baiju. One of his friends informed the media that Wang (The surname of the influencer) had participated in an online challenge known as "PK".

The challenge involves a one-on-one battle in which they get rewards and gifts from views on winning and have to drink Baiju as a punishment for losing.

Wang was also live streaming the results on his Douyin channel. By the time his friend joined in the later part of the event, Wang had already drunk some Baiju and drank at least 4 after he started watching the event. The event ended at 1 am, and at 1 pm his family found him dead.

Baijiu, a potent Chinese spirit, holds a prominent place in the country's drinking culture. With its strong aroma and high alcohol content, baijiu is often consumed during celebratory occasions, business gatherings, and social events. Known for its unique flavors and diverse varieties, baijiu has become an integral part of Chinese tradition.

Health Risks

Excessive alcohol consumption poses significant health risks, including impaired judgment, decreased motor skills, and potential damage to vital organs. Baijiu, in particular, is notorious for its high alcohol content, ranging from 40% to 60%. The influencer's excessive intake overwhelmed his body's ability to process the alcohol, leading to alcohol poisoning, which proved fatal.

Earlier Incidents

Influencers hold a position of power and influence over their followers. With this influence comes a great responsibility to promote positive behavior and advocate for responsible choices. This is not the first case where the influence/participant of such a challenge has lost a life, earlier too many lives have been lost after participating in such competitions which have been initiated on social media platforms without thinking of consequences. For example, a viral Tik-Tok's 'Blackout Challenge' has taken atleast 7 lives according to a suit filed against the company in June 2022. All the individuals who died due to participating in the challenge were below 15 years.

The untimely demise of the Chinese influencer due to excessive baijiu consumption during a live-streaming event is a stark reminder of the potential dangers that can arise from the misuse of social media platforms. As influencers continue to shape popular culture and trends, it is crucial for them to prioritize responsibility, making informed choices that promote the well-being of their audience.