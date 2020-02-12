The Chinese Grand Prix is not probably going to take place on the scheduled date of April 19 because of the coronavirus outbreak, as stated by Formula One chief Chase Casey.."We recognise that the postponement of the event is certainly a possibility and you could probably go even further and say a likelihood just given what seems to be transpiring," the Formula One Group chief executive officer and executive chairman told Reuters.

The virus which has already claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people and has infected over 44,000 people in China has created major havoc worldwide. Motor racing's governing body, FIA stated they are looking into the situation in China as the race sat the Shanghai International Circuit is slotted in as the fourth round of the 2020 season.

Chinese Grand Prix not likely to take place as scheduled

Media reports in Europe and the United States said the race would be postponed later on Wednesday. With a record 22 races scheduled for the 2020 season it would be difficult to slot a race in China back in at a later date. The absence of the Chinese event would leave a four-week gap between the Vietnamese Grand Prix on April 5 and the Dutch Grand Prix on May 3.

A host of international sporting events have been cancelled due to coronavirus, including the all-electric Formula E motor racing series that abandoned plans for a race in the Chinese city of Sanya next month.

(With agency inputs)