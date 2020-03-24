Hubei Province in China will remove restrictions on travel from in and out of the province except Wuhan starting from March 25. The authorities of Wuhan decided to remove some of the restrictions on traveling in and out of the city, on Sunday.

According to local news report, restrictions on Wuhan will be lifted from April 8. Residents of the city will be able to travel in and out after showing their health code on their mobile phones. Whereas people outside the city will have to apply for permission to enter in Wuhan.

Other services that reopened

Wuhan that has been in lockdown since January 23 due to the coronavirus outbreak is preparing to restore the operations of public transport. Some postal express services have also returned back to their operations since Saturday. It is expected that most of the express services will resume their operations starting from April.

Provincial department of culture and tourism have reopened total of 115 tourists attractions in the province since Monday. The department issued a guideline saying that attractions that are in low-risk areas can reopen while those in medium and high risk areas will remain close. Residents staying in low-risk areas were allowed to go on work since last week. They have to get "green code" certification stating that they are in good health to work.

Quarantine rules tightens in Beijing

Since Beijing recorded 31 new cases, mostly imported, China has tightened the quarantine rules for individuals arriving from overseas. Everyone entering the city will have to get compulsory health checks and get centralized quarantined.

China recorded more than 81,000 cases confirmed and around 3,200 people died due to coronavirus. Hubei province from where the virus emerged did not record any new case since March 19 till March 23. The country reported four locally transmitted cases on Monday, one was in Wuhan. China is expecting in rise of second wave of infection when it reported 78 new cases and majority of it from overseas.