Ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing said on Monday that it has partially launched delivery services in some Chinese cities. The decision to launch delivery services is in a bid to help the company's drivers who have been financially suffering since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus almost more than two months ago.

A large number of Chinese and other global companies have been suffering owing to the travel restrictions and temporary halt in their businesses and operations as the deadly coronavirus continues to take its toll on both human lives and global economy. The deadly virus has made most people in China and other part of the world to restrict travelling which has been hitting ride hailing services majorly.

Didi Chuxing looks for alternate ways

Didi Chuxing on Monday said that it has launched delivery services in 21 Chinese cities. The move is in a bid to help its drivers with more income as they have been suffering since the outbreak of coronavirus, which has been hitting the profits of drive-hailing services. Customers have cut down on travel on fears of the spreading of coronavirus. The company said that customers, who are not too willing to go out for shopping or buying groceries and or ordering food and beverages like coffee can order for these with the help of the Didi app.

The drivers will buy these items and deliver them to the customers, according to Reuters. This will help them earn some money. "All sectors of society are gradually resuming work and production but the impact of the epidemic has not yet been completely eliminated. The service will help residents and provide Didi drivers with an opportunity to earn income," Didi said in a statement on Monday.

Didi trying hard to survive the situation

Didi is trying hard to survive the situation created since the outbreak of the deadly virus which has been biting into its profits. Cities where the service has been launched include Shanghai, Hangzhou and Chengdu. The company is also considering adding a few more cities provided it witnesses more demand from customers.

China already has quite a few companies that offer food delivery services like Meituan Dianping and ele.me, which is owned by Alibaba Group. Didi is also trying to help its drivers a lot and standing by them. Last week, company said that it had created a $10 million fund to support its drivers and couriers who have been diagnosed with coronavirus. The fund is aimed at supporting the company's drivers and couriers in not only its home country China but also in Australia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Panama, Japan and Mexico.