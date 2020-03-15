Starbucks is contemplating turning some of its stores in the United States and Canada into drive thru-only. At the same time it is also planning to put a limit on the number of customers that would be allowed inside stores, the company said. The coffee chain is taking every possible measure to help both its employees and customers amid the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus spread as a pandemic on Thursday, while the United States announced national emergency on Friday following increasing cases of coronavirus in the country. Starbucks has been taking quite a few measures to help contain the deadly virus. It also recently stopped accepting reusable cups and tumblers from customers.

Starbucks goes the extra mile

Starbucks in an attempt to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic is trying to maintain social distancing and is planning to turn some of its stores in the United States and Canada drive thru-only. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson in a letter to customers wrote that the company is presently operating its stores in the United States and Canada but if need arises is "prepared to modify operations" in order to continue serving customers through the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson also wrote: "As a last resort, we will close a store if we feel it is in the best interest of our customers and partners, or if we are directed to do so by government authorities." The company is also planning to put a limit on the number of customers that would be allowed inside an outlet at a time. Johnson also said that Starbucks has already taken precautionary measures like increased cleaning and sanitizing at its stores keeping in mind the safety of its baristas.

Starbucks encourages online orders

Starbucks has already taken quite a few precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus. Johnson also said that besides turning a few stores into drive thru, some of its locations could implement "mobile order-only scenarios" or delivery through apps like Uber Eats to minimize interactions in its stores.

Earlier this month, Starbucks stopped accepting reusable cups and tumblers which customers would carry to the stores to contain the spread of coronavirus. Starbucks used to typically offer discount to these environmentally conscious customers who carried their own cups and tumblers. However, the coffee chain said that it would continue to honor their customers by offering the discounts.