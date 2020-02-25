Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, several theories had pointed towards the fact that the novel coronavirus strain - COVID 19, which has now become a global epidemic was a bioengineered weapon that had escaped from a lab in Wuhan.

If evidence is to be believed this man-made plague may unwittingly have been unleashed on the population of China by its own government.

Last Friday, Chinese supreme leader Xi Jinping called an emergency meeting following which the country's leadership has issued directives to all the bioengineering labs in the country including those in Wuhan to adhere to strict protocols.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping though never accepted that the coronavirus was manufactured in its lab in Wuhan said that a system should be set up to prevent similar epidemics in the future.

Jinping ordered that a national system to control biosecurity risks must be put in place "to protect the people's health."

Soon after this, the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology released a directive that laid out "Instructions on strengthening biosecurity management in microbiology labs that handle advanced viruses like the novel coronavirus."

Experts are of the opinion that this definitely is proof that China unleashed the coronavirus plague that has killed thousands in China and is threatening to become a global epidemic.

Steven W. Mosher, President of the Population Research Institute wrote in NYPost the directive issued by the government to the labs is suggestive of its guilty, especially as there is only one lab capable of handling "advanced viruses like the novel coronavirus" and this one is located in Wuhan.

"It turns out that in all of China there is only one. And this one is located in the Chinese city of Wuhan that just happens to be . . . the epicenter of the epidemic. That's right. China's only Level 4 microbiology lab that is equipped to handle deadly coronaviruses, called the National Biosafety Laboratory, is part of the Wuhan Institute of Virology," he wrote.

If the directive wasn't proof enough, now it has emerged that the People's Liberation Army's top biological warfare expert, Major General Chen Wei has been deputed to Wuhan at the end of January to help with the effort to contain the outbreak.

Major General Chen since 2003 has been researching coronaviruses since the SARS outbreak of 2003 and it is understood that it is now his job to contain the spread of the virus.

And he will be working out of the bioengineering lab at Wuhan to find out ways to contain the spread - the same lab from where the COVID 19 is suspected to have escaped.