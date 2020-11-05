The United States, which has always been considered a model of democracy, may not be regarded so anymore, at least that's what China believes. The past couple of years seem to have painted a different picture of the United States in the eyes of the world, or at least China. A recent article published in ruling Communist Party mouthpiece Global Times explains how Americans have been left divided and the social atmosphere is fast changing hinting at a civil war in the near term.

Interestingly, this view is of China, a country which despite calling itself a 'socialist democratic' has redefined the meaning of the term altogether. The article also cities the ongoing US Presidential Election as an event of unrest and the country no longer remains a civilized and consensus-based society. The Chinese believe that the division in the United States is triggered by the split in values and conflicts of ideals and may lead to dangerous consequences.

China Preaches the United States

The article titled 'Deep-seated divisions in US contradict democratic values' tries to delve into the fading and faltering picture of democracy in the United States that has stemmed from partisan division. Over the past four years a divided United States seems to have gone even more divided.

The article cities a series of events leading up to the presidential election and also the election as examples of divided America. There has lately been a surge in new gun owners, looking to arm themselves in the event of a turbulent election aftermath. Also panic-buying of products ahead of the election shows that people are unsure of the social atmosphere in the country, once the results are announced.

Moreover, on the election night clouds clashed violently outside White House, with more than 3,000 National Guard troops mobilized to control unrest. That said, the months leading to the Presidential election was marred by widespread protests by BLM activists against police brutality that has somewhat been damaging the image of the country.

US on the Brink of Civil War?

The United States has remained a model of democracy for the west for ages. Here, elections take place, results are declared and the one who loses maintains his cool and makes way for the winner. The Global Times article claims that it may no longer be the case now in the country.

"Disputes, chaos and the refusal of election results by certain candidates were supposed to take place in developing countries where political conditions were not stable, and definitely not in a country like the US," the article says.

The division in the United States is triggered by the split in values and conflicts of ideals, which is resulting in all the unrest. Be it Joe Biden or Donald Trump, whoever wins the election, the future looks darker and may even led up to a civil war, GT says. The reason: Both Biden and Trump are consuming the Americans' trust toward elections and bringing political confrontation and social division to a higher level. And this is majorly damaging America's international reputation.