China Shows Off Terrifying DF-17 Hypersonic Missiles; Videos Show Barrages of Rockets Being Fired Towards Taiwan Strait Ahead of Pelosi's Visit (WATCH)

China is showing off its terrifying hypersonic missiles ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan. The stockpile of deadly weapons was flaunted by Beijing during the recent military drill by China.

Videos uploaded on the internet show China firing barrages of missiles into the Taiwan Strait. Other videos uploaded on social media platforms show a medium-range air defense system being transported to Fujian province, which is close to China.

Some other videos uploaded on the internet show tanks and armored vehicles being supplied through trains to Fujian.

China Central Television has released footage showing that Beijing is ready to face all conditions after it threatened to shoot down Pelosi's aircraft over the Taiwan visit.

Beijing claims sovereignty over Taiwan despite the fact that the island nation is run by the democratically elected government for many decades.

The CCTV footage titled "The capabilities of the Chinese troops shown in 81 seconds", appeared to show live-fire launch of a missile from a transporter erector launcher on a highway in a desert, attracted particular attention by military enthusiasts, who said the missile resembles the DF-17 hypersonic missile, this would be the first time China has publicly revealed a footage on the DF-17's live-fire launch, according to China's state media.

Chinese military expert Song Zhongping told Global Times that the new-type missile does not require a preset launch position to launch. The missile can be launched independently at any time and any place, making it very agile and flexible.

Beijing has been aggressively opposing top US officials' visits to Taiwan. China recently warned the US saying those who play with fire will be perished by it.

Last week, President Joe Biden pointed out that the Defense Department considered Pelosi's Taiwan visit, not a good idea. "Well, I think that the military thinks it's not a good idea right now."

Beijing has previously also opposed the US officials' visit to the island nation. A group of US lawmakers led by the chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez and senior Republican Senator Lindsey Graham visited Taiwan in April.

In a recent call with Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the US over Pelosi's visit. "Those who play with fire will only get burnt. Hope the US side can see this clearly," said Xi during the meeting with Biden.

Read more