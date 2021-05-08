China Preparing for Third World War for Past 6 Years? US Intel Says Bioweapons Its Biggest Strength

Chinese scientists have been preparing for a Third World War that will involve biological and genetic weapons and the deadly coronavirus is just one of those, according to an intelligence report obtained by the US investigators. The new bombshell documents obtained by the US investigators claim that these will be the biggest weapons in their arsenal in case of a Third World War and it will cripple the enemy's entire medical system.

If that is true, the COVID-19 is just one of the weapons and says a lot about how the world is struggling to fight the deadly disease, the Daily Mail reported. This once again shifts focus to questions raised by several top scientists that the coronavirus could have escaped from a Chinese lab.

What's China Planning?

The bombshell paper stresses these biological and genetic weapons will be "the core weapon for victory" if China gets into a major conflict with any country or countries, even outlining the perfect conditions to release a bioweapon, and documenting the impact it would have on "the enemy's medical system."

The authors of the document insist that in case of a Third World War, China will completely rely on biological weapons, unlike the first two wars that were described as chemical and nuclear wars, respectively. The document further highlights the in case of World War III China will look for the right opportunity to release a biological weapon so that it can cause maximum damage.

Referencing research that show that Japan was forced to surrender just days after the two atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, that also brought WWII to an end, the document claims that bioweapons will be "the core weapon for victory" in a case there is a third world war.

World Under Threat

Questions have time and again been raised about China's intentions which only got stronger after the coronavirus outbreak, with several claiming that the virus is just one of the many bioweapons in possession of China which got leaked from the Wuhan laboratory.

Senior government officials believe that China's moves "raise major concerns" over the intentions of those close to Chinese President Xi Jinping amid growing fears about the country's lack of regulation over its activity in laboratories. The document also says that such weapons can't be fired at any time of the day but has to be done strategically.

According to scientists, such attacks should not ideally be carried out in the middle of a day, as intense sunlight can damage the pathogens, while rain or snow can affect the aerosol particles. Thus nighttime makes for the ideal conditions to launch such weapons or even dawn, dusk or cloudy weather is good supported by "a stable wind direction...so that the aerosol can float into the target area."

Medical System Can Collapse

The research also claims that such an attack would result in a spike of patients requiring hospital treatment, which then "could cause the enemy's medical system to collapse" as the situation might get out of human control. Other concerns, per the document, are China's 'Gain of Function' research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the site from where the first Covid outbreak was discovered. Virologists, according o the document, are creating new viruses that are more transmissible and can be more lethal.

The revelation from the book What Really Happened in Wuhan was reported yesterday in The Australian. The document, New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons, says: "Following developments in other scientific fields, there have been major advances in the delivery of biological agents." According to experts, it has 18 authors who were working at 'high-risk' labs.

Speculation and intelligence reports that China is working on biological weapons once again get proved by the way it handled the SARS virus. The new report further establishes that China considered the military potential of SARS coronaviruses from as early as 2015.

The dossier by People's Liberation Army scientists and health officials examined the manipulation of diseases to make weapons "in a way never seen before."