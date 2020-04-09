The commerce ministry of China stated that the country'sm import-export is getting better in March without elaborating on the matter amid the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak, on Thursday. But a few foreign trade companies especially the textiles firms had their existing orders delayed or cancelled and are facing difficulties in the process of receiving new orders, stated the ministry spokesman Gao Feng.

China's export fell in 2020

China's exports fell 17.2 percent in January-February from the same period a year earlier, customs data showed, marking the steepest fall since February 2019. Imports sank four percent from a year earlier.

The coronavirus outbreak which has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 80,000 people and infecting almost one and a half million globally. The WHO has described the virus outbreak as a pandemic and it originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province of China.

