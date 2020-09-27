China might have carried out a huge disinformation campaign regarding the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak for encouraging the world to go into lockdown, an American lawyer has claimed. Michael Senger stared that the CCP promoted countrywide shutdowns to damage the rival economies amid the pandemic.

The deadly virus outbreak probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province. The lawyer claimed that the CCP might have weaponized the social media to spread hysteria to push for the shutdowns that led the countries to commit economic suicide.

China Conducted Disinformation Campaign

Senger points out thousands of tweets that were encouraging the governments around the world to impose the draconian rules adopted by China. He alleged that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also targeted by China after he suggested herd immunity.

"By promoting fraudulent data, aggressively deploying disinformation, and flexing its institutional clout, Beijing transformed the snake oil of lockdowns into 'science', crippling rival economies, expanding its influence and sowing authoritarian values," he wrote on Twitter as per reports. He claimed that lockdowns might not be scientific at all and stated that they are based on the brutal policies of the Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

While appearing on Sky News Australia, Senger stated that it was a 'domino effect' of the nation's following thew Asian country's policy after Italy became the first nation to lockdown. "Is there something more sinister behind this? Was this actually planned so it would crash rival economies and spread authoritarian values?", Senger said.

COVID-19 Crisis

The WHO also described the lockdowns of Wuhan 'unprecedented' in January before encouraging other countries to follow China. The lawyer said, "Smoking gun on the genesis of the coronavirus lockdown", is the fact that Twitter deleted many fake accounts promoting China's message. The social media platform also confirmed the accounts got deleted.

The lawyer stated that fake videos were emerging from China during the early days of the pandemic. "The only purpose behind these is to spread fear. To show this virus is really, really scary," Senger told Sky News Australia.

The lawyer said that China gave fake numbers regarding the virus cases. The Asian country claims that it had more than 85,000 cases and over 4,600 deaths due to the virus outbreak. The virus lockdowns had started the worst economic downturn after the Great Depression. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 32.8 million people worldwide and claimed the lives of over 994,000 people globally more than 170 countries.