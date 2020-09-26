As the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread worldwide like wildfire, scientists are working at a rapid pace to find a cure for the disease. Now, a treatment for the deadly disease developed in Ocala, Florida, is witnessing measurable results with an almost 100 percent success rate, as per reports.

AdventHealth Ocala officials confirmed the groundbreaking results from the latest drug therapy they developed called ICAM. "The ICAM protocol has the potential to trigger the reopening of the country," Dr. Carlette Norwood-Williams, Director of Pharmacy at AdventHealth Ocala, said. "We will know the next step after our out-patient study," he added.

The ICAM is not a new drug but it is just an acronym for a combination of medications that are already there being used at the same time on patients. It makes use of Immunosupport drugs (Vitamin C and Zinc), Corticosteroids to fight the inflammation, Anticoagulants for tackling blood clots, and Macrolides to help combat infection.

New COVID-19 Cure

Norwood-Williams mentioned that ICAM works by reinforcing the immune system and also giving protection to the lungs from inflammation. "We had no need for mechanical ventilation and the patients all survived the discharge regardless of age and regardless of past medical history," Norwood-Williams stated.

From April, they have witnessed a 96.4 percent survival rate in the case of coronavirus patients admitted at the AdventHealth Ocala. The doctor said that it is a drug class combination. She mentioned that it works to defend the body from the most dangerous cases of the deadly virus.

"What we found out was that ICAM works as a strategy for super defense for the body," she said. "It doesn't kill coronavirus, but it doesn't need to. Viruses are self-limiting anyway. They have a very short life cycle. What kills people are the consequences of coronavirus in multiple ways," she added. The researchers are starting a clinical trial for the drug therapy for publishing their findings and share treatment with the physicians around the world.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 32.5 million people worldwide in more than 170 countries. An effective vaccine is expected by the first quarter of 2021, however, Russia has already registered a vaccine named Sputnik V.