China Building Massive Military Command Center in Capital, 10 Times Bigger Than Pentagon

China is constructing a new military command center near its capital, Beijing. This facility is expected to be 10 times the size of the Pentagon, according to a report by Financial Times, citing US intelligence officials. The project, known as "Beijing Military City," began in mid-2024.

The command center will span a vast 1,500-acre plot of land located about 30 kilometers southwest of Beijing. Recent satellite images show that significant excavation work is underway, with deep holes already dug into the land. The new facility will likely include large buildings and fortified bunkers designed to withstand attacks, including nuclear warfare.

The center's primary purpose is believed to be the protection of top Chinese leaders, including the Politburo members, in case of a conflict. Sources suggest that the complex will serve as a doomsday bunker, ensuring the survival of China's leadership in times of crisis.

In terms of size, the facility will be nearly 10 times the size of the Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defense. This scale highlights China's increasing ambition to enhance its military capabilities and establish global leadership in defense technologies.

One unnamed Chinese researcher shared insights with Financial Times, stating, "This fortress only serves one purpose, which is to act as a doomsday bunker for China's increasingly sophisticated and capable military." The researcher noted that the size of the facility reflects the country's broader goal of surpassing the US in military power.

The construction of "Beijing Military City" comes at a time when China is pushing for advancements in military and defense technologies. The facility is expected to support this push by providing a state-of-the-art command center capable of coordinating military operations across the country. It will also be designed to house the country's most important military officials, safeguarding them from potential threats during times of war.

The military command center is a clear indication of China's growing power and influence on the global stage. It underscores the nation's focus on strengthening its defense infrastructure and preparing for future challenges in an uncertain world. As China works toward becoming a global leader in military technology, the development of this massive facility will likely play a key role in its long-term strategy.

The construction of such a large and secure military complex also raises questions about China's future military ambitions and its preparedness for potential conflicts. Experts will continue to monitor the progress of the "Beijing Military City" to understand its broader implications for global security.

As the facility takes shape, it will serve as a reminder of China's commitment to bolstering its military capabilities and ensuring the protection of its leadership, especially in times of global uncertainty.