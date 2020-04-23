A heartbreaking video has emerged from Wuhan where a couple who had contracted coronavirus was found dead inside there home.

The video shows the moment the police broke into the house and found the dead bodies. The video which was shared on Weibo and later made its way on other platforms has generated a lot of traction and curiosity among the social media users.

The video shows a policeman breaking open the door of a house and accompanied by the neighbors is seen entering the house. And to their shock they find. the woman dead in the living room while the husband is found deceased in the bedroom.

Though the identities and the exact whereabouts of the coronavirus victims are not known. The social media users speculated that the couple is from the poorer sections of Wuhan and died of complications arising from COVID-19 while living the quarantine.

The video clip has once again raised questions on the Chinese government covering up the actual number of those who died in Wuhan after contracting the novel coronavirus.

The social media users also debated the disparity in treatment that was being meted out to the Chinese living in the poorer sections of Wuhan. The veracity of claims made in the video can not be established independently.

The city of Wuhan, which was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, is rumored to have had witnessed thousands of deaths. But the Chinese have been covering up the actual figure of those who died due to COVID-19 in China.

Recently, another video has resurfaced from Wuhan that claims to show workers collecting the phones of the dead Wuhan Coronavirus victims.

The surfacing of the video also reignited the 21 million missing mobile phone users conspiracy that had claimed that following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic 21 million Chinese might have died.

The Chinese Telecom companies later clarified that the number had come down drastically as many users had stopped using multiple Sims and it was the direct effect of a lifestyle change due to coronavirus.

There is a widespread concern among the international community that China has been lying about the actual number of those who died of coronavirus. As per Chinese official figures, there have been 4,642 coronavirus deaths in the country. The figure, however, is believed to be at least 40,000 in Wuhan alone.

According to a report in The Guardian, Coronavirus cases in China were four times the official figures, that is, over 232,000 Chinese were infected in the first wave of COVID-19 in mainland contrary to the official figure of 55,000 cases.