Chilling Viral Footage Shows 14-year-old Carly Gregg Shooting Mother, Attempting to Kill Stepfather in Mississippi Shocker

In a shocking case that has gripped Mississippi, 15-year-old Carly Gregg is on trial for the murder of her mother, Ashley Smylie, and the attempted murder of her stepfather, Heath Smylie. The once peaceful Rankin County home was shattered in March, with chilling surveillance footage revealing the tragic events.

The footage shows Carly walking calmly through the house before entering her mother's bedroom. Moments later, three gunshots rang out, accompanied by Ashley Smylie's screams. The prosecution argues Carly then sent a deceptive text to Heath, her stepfather, saying, "When will you be home, honey?" The message, they claim, was meant to lure him into the same deadly trap.

When Heath arrived home, Carly shot him in the shoulder. Despite his injury, Heath was able to overpower her and stop the attack, seizing the gun from her hands.

Ashley Smylie, a beloved high school teacher, had reportedly discovered vape pens in Carly's room shortly before the fatal encounter. One of Carly's friends had alerted Ashley, expressing concern that Carly's marijuana use was spiraling out of control. This discovery is believed to have sparked the violent confrontation. The Assistant District Attorney for Rankin County stated that this moment set the stage for the tragedy.

Dr. Andrew Clark, a psychiatrist testifying in Carly's defense, described her mental state at the time as unstable. He explained that Carly was experiencing mood swings, hearing voices, and suffering from dissociative episodes. Dr. Clark emphasized that Carly's mental health had deteriorated due to a combination of medications. He also noted how deeply Carly sought her mother's approval, stating, "For Carly, this was a crisis. She cared so much about her mother's opinion."

The courtroom was deeply moved by Heath Smylie's emotional testimony. He described Carly as a "sweet little girl" before the incident. Struggling to understand what had happened, Heath said, "I never saw anything like this, even in movies. She wasn't herself, and I don't think she even recognized me."

Gregg has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing her mother and shooting her stepfather. She was found guilty of murder, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence following a two-jury deliberation. as the community remains stunned by the tragedy that unfolded in this once-quiet neighborhood. The case has raised questions about mental health, drug use, and the fragility of family relationships, leaving many searching for answers as the painful details emerge.