Washington Woman Stabbed, Duct-Taped and Buried by Husband in Shallow Grave Miraculously Escapes after Calling 911 from Apple Watch

A Washington woman miraculously survived after she was stabbed, ducted taped, and buried alive in a shallow grave in the woods by her husband, thanks to her Apple Watch. Young Sook An, a 42-year-old woman from a suburb of Washington called the emergency services using her Apple watch, according to a report in The Daily Beast.

The incident took place in Washington state on October 16. Young Sook An, fled the forested area after several hours in the grave and showed up at a stranger's door seeking help. Her husband kidnapped her and stabbed her after an argument over divorce. The couple, reportedly, has been fighting over divorce for a long time.

Escape from the Clutches of Death

Young Sook An was kidnapped by her husband on October 16. She is from a suburb of Washington, roughly 60 miles southwest of Seattle. The couple, who are divorcing, were fighting about money.

The husband Chae Kyong An, 53, allegedly told her that he would "rather kill her than give her his retirement money." The husband does not live with the woman but would stop by to do laundry.

According to the couple's daughter, Chae Kyong An, who would stop by to do laundry, attacked his wife at their home at around 1 o'clock. Young Sook was attacked after Chae Kyong An followed her into the bedroom where she had gone to change.

He first punched her, then taped her hands behind her back, her eyes, thighs, and ankles with duct tape.

However, her Apple Watch played an important role after that. Young Sook used her Apple watch to call 911 and send an emergency notification to her daughter, 20, and best friend, before being dragged by her husband to the garage.

Chae Kyong An saw Young Sook making a call and smashed the watch with a hammer. He then put his wife in his 2006 Dodge Caravan. The van can be seen parked at the family home and then driving away in surveillance camera footage from a neighbor's home.

Miraculous Escape

Although the Apple watch was smashed, the job was done. According to the affidavit, a 911 operator reported to the police that a woman contacted the emergency line but sounded "gagged" and "could not talk."

According to the affidavit, the operator also heard "banging and struggle" in the background, but after some time it became "totally quiet." Police located the cellphone tower and went to Young Sook's house, but they were unable to trace her. But they did discover "signs of disturbance," according to the affidavit.

On October 17, Young Sook knocked on a stranger's door and begged for assistance. When the cops arrived, she sprinted at them and said "My husband is trying to kill me. Help me," according to The Daily Beast citing the affidavit.

Young Sook told police that she was carried somewhere in the van. While being bound and duct-taped, she could hear her husband digging in the ground. She was then placed on the ground after being stabbed in the chest.

The probable cause document reads that "a heavy tree" was also "put on top of her." "After being put in the ground she could hear her husband walking around the hole and dirt being put on top of her," it continues.

Chae Kyong An was arrested and taken into custody on October 17, at 8 p.m. The police also found the grave in which Young Sook was buried. They also discovered some of her hair, duct tape scraps, and the broken frame of her Apple watch.

Chae Kyong An's attorney argued in front of the local court that his client has "service-related mental health issues," but Young Sook pleaded with the judge to keep him behind bars in a letter that was read aloud in court by an advocate. She claimed that she feared for her life. Chae Kyong An is being held without bond in Thurston County Jail,