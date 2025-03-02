Chilling Moment Massive FedEx Plane Engine Explodes in Fire after Takeoff from Newark Before Making Emergency Landing [WATCH]

Chilling images and videos of a FedEx plane engulfed in flames went viral on social media on Saturday, as shocked witnesses captured the incident. The Boeing 767-300 had left Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey but was forced to make an emergency landing after a bird struck its right engine, an airport spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

The flight took off at 7:58 a.m., but just moments later, its right engine caught fire—with onlookers on the ground describing it as a loud boom. Forced to turn back, the aircraft made an emergency landing at Newark at 8:07 a.m., with fire still visible in its engine, FlightAware data reported.

Chilling Moment Before Explosion

"Air traffic was briefly halted as a precaution, but operations have since resumed," the spokesperson added. No injuries were reported. FedEx confirmed to the Daily Mail that the plane was originally headed to Indianapolis.

A group of bystanders recorded footage of the aircraft engulfed in flames as it flew overhead, reacting with shock and disbelief.

Another chilling angle was captured from inside a car driving along the New Jersey Turnpike near the airport. As the camera zoomed in, the fire and smoke billowing from the engine were clearly visible.

A resident of Elizabeth, the city adjacent to the airport, captured footage of the burning aircraft as it passed over their neighborhood.

According to flight data, the plane remained airborne for around nine minutes before executing an emergency landing. The Federal Aviation Administration has acknowledged the incident and confirmed that an investigation is underway.

The emergency return of the FedEx aircraft draws comparisons to the 2009 Miracle on the Hudson, when Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger successfully landed a US Airways Airbus A320 in the Hudson River after both engines were struck by a flock of geese.

That flight had taken off from LaGuardia around 3:25 p.m., and just three and a half minutes after the bird strike, Sully made the life-saving water landing. All 155 passengers and crew members survived.

Major Disaster Avoided

The recent aviation incident in Newark adds to a growing list of air travel mishaps, following the tragic collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter on January 29 near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

That fiery crash claimed the lives of all 67 people on board, including world champion figure skaters from the United States and Russia.

Just days ago, another American Airlines flight narrowly avoided disaster at the same airport. On Tuesday morning, as a plane from Boston Logan International was approaching the runway at 8:20 a.m., the pilot noticed another aircraft preparing for takeoff from the same spot.

To prevent a collision, the crew swiftly decided to circle overhead, a maneuver clearly visible in the flight path recorded by FlightAware. A similar situation unfolded later that same day at Chicago's Midway International Airport.

In that case, a Southwest Boeing 737-8H4 had to quickly abort its landing after spotting a private jet obstructing its path. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the Southwest aircraft landed safely after the near miss.