Chilling New Footage Captures Moment Delta Plane Skids on Landing, and Explodes into a Fireball Before Flipping on Toronto Runway [WATCH]

Shocking new footage has emerged that captures the disastrous landing of the Delta Air Lines jet that overturned at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday—showing it erupting into flames before flipping over as it slid across the snow-covered runway.

The video, shared by an Aircraft Maintenance Engineer on X, shows the aircraft—carrying 80 passengers and crew, all of whom miraculously survived—gliding toward the runway before suddenly slamming into the ground. Bright orange flames burst from the underside of the jet as it scrapes along the icy surface, sending thick black smoke billowing into the air. The plane tips onto its side as it skids onto the ground.

Moment Plane Lands and Flips Over

The impact saw one of the wings getting knocked off before the plane flipped belly-up. The close-up video also captures a massive cloud of black smoke engulfing the fuselage before the aircraft vanishes behind the haze.

Another angle shows the plane touching down from a distance, instantly erupting into a fireball before flipping over.

Despite the flames, all 80 passengers and crew members were safely evacuated. While 18 people were hospitalized, officials confirmed in a Monday night update that none sustained serious injuries.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene, where the wreckage was partially engulfed in flames after the botched landing, which tore off sections of the wing and tail.

Other footage captured firefighters spraying water over the flames as the overturned aircraft remained motionless on the runway.

The exact cause of the plane flipping over was not immediately known, but Toronto Pearson Airport Fire Chief Todd Aitken stated that the runway "was dry and there were no crosswind conditions" at the time.

In the aftermath of the terrifying incident, survivors recounted the panic inside the aircraft as it struggled against winds gusting up to 65 kph while attempting to land safely.

One passenger described being left "hanging upside down like bats" after the plane clipped its wing and overturned. Another recalled seeing "a big fireball on the left side of the aircraft," while a third described the landing as "very forceful."

Horrifying Scene

The chilling footage surfaces as Canadian authorities continue their investigation into the cause of the crash, urging patience while they secure two runways and bring in reinforcements from the United States.

The wrecked Bombardier CRJ-900LR, which had left from Minneapolis for Toronto earlier that morning, was left smoldering on the snowy tarmac as stunned passengers evacuated and firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

The crash came after a weekend winter storm blanketed the area with nearly nine inches of snow, prompting crews to work through Sunday night to clear critical runways.

This marks the first major commercial passenger jet incident since the January 29 collision between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and American Airlines Flight 5342 at Ronald Reagan National Airport, which claimed the lives of 67 passengers and crew members.