Chilling Video Captures Moment Sailors Dangle in the Air on Mexican Navy Ship's Mast After It Collided Into Brooklyn Bridge [WATCH]

Mexican sailors were seen dangling from the ship's main mast moments after the navy training ship collided with the Brooklyn Bridge. The sailors had been standing atop the Cuauhtémoc's 150-foot masts as part of a customary welcome when the ship struck the famous structure on Saturday.

The massive Navy ship, said to be carrying close to 300 people, crashed into the iconic New York City bridge, prompting a massive emergency response leaving two dead and several others seriously injured. This came as reports suggested that the ship apparently suffered power failure just before the collision. However, this is only a preliminary finding, as the NTSB is still investigating the incident.

Fight for Survival

Several eyewitness videos show the ship's massive masts breaking and partially crumbling as they slam into the deck of the bridge. Sailors standing high above are thrown into turmoil, with some seen holding onto the broken beams suspended in the air.

Onlookers Sydney Neidell and Lily Katz told the Associated Press they were sitting outside enjoying the sunset when they saw the ship collide with the bridge and one of its masts break apart.

Upon closer inspection, they said they spotted someone dangling from a high point on the vessel.

"We saw someone dangling, and I couldn't tell if it was just blurry or my eyes, and we were able to zoom in on our phone and there was someone dangling from the harness from the top for like at least like 15 minutes before they were able to rescue them," Katz said.

They said they saw two people being carried off the ship on stretchers and moved onto smaller boats.

The Navy crew had been standing on the masts of the Mexican Navy ship as part of a ceremonial salute and gesture of respect while entering port. This practice, called 'manning the yards,' is a centuries-old naval tradition practiced by navies around the world.

The sailors aboard the Cuauhtémoc appeared to be taking part in this historic ritual when the devastating crash took place.

Bigger Tragedy Avoided

Traditionally, the high vantage point of a ship's masts was used for lookout duties, allowing sailors to spot dangers, incoming vessels, or land far off in the distance, according to TheAge.com.

In a statement posted on X, the Mexican Navy said that the Cuauhtémoc, a training vessel for its naval academy, sustained damage in an accident involving the Brooklyn Bridge, which forced it to halt its journey.

They added that both the condition of the crew and the ship's equipment were being evaluated by naval and local authorities, who were also providing support.

"The Secretary of the Navy renews its commitment to the safety of personnel, transparency in its operations and excellent training for future officers of the Mexican Armada," it read in Spanish.

The ship is believed to have suffered a mechanical failure that led to the captain losing control of the vessel. A search and rescue effort has been initiated in the East River.

According to officials, at least four people are in critical condition, with a total of 19 people injured.

Those affected are being taken to the Brooklyn Navy Yard, while the injured are being transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.