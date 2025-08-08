Helicopter Crashes into Barge on Mississippi River after Striking Power Lines Killing At Least Two as Chilling Video Surfaces

A horror helicopter crash in the Mississippi River has triggered a large-scale emergency response from both Missouri and Illinois authorities. The horrific crash took place around midday in West Alton, Missouri, with images from the scene showing a massive blaze on a barge and thick smoke billowing into the sky.

At least two people are feared dead in the crash, although it is unclear how many were on board the helicopter at the time of the deadly incident. The helicopter may have struck the power lines before crashing, according to the Alton Telegraph. However, nothing is clear now, as videos show people scrambling and desperately running to save their lives.

Chaos All Around

Emergency crews, led by the Alton Fire Department, are currently on the scene, and authorities have shut down the nearby Clark Bridge. River traffic near mile marker 200 in St. Charles County has been temporarily suspended as officials deal with the aftermath of the crash.

A river worker who witnessed the impact described it as "something out of a movie." Speaking to Cedar News, the witness, who refused to give his name, said they saw the helicopter "just dropping and hitting the barge," before erupting into a massive fireball.

The Alton Police Department said, "We're working an active scene and have no comments at this time."

Meanwhile, several nearby residents posted images and videos from the site, showing heavy plumes of smoke rising from the barge engulfed in flames.

"The helicopter was just working on these powerlines. The powerline blew up. There was a pilot, there was a worker. It's exploding right now," one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Rescue Operation Ongoing

Authorities have shut down Lock and Dam Way, while the Missouri State Highway Patrol has also closed access to the Clark Bridge. A reporter wrote on social media, "The aircraft struck the barge's deck after descending too low, clipping part of the vessel, and crashing.

"Witnesses reported rotor blades hitting the barge, causing structural damage and a fire that engulfed both.

"Local fire and rescue teams are extinguishing the blaze and assessing environmental impact. Authorities have closed nearby river channels and are investigating possible evasive maneuvers or mechanical failure."