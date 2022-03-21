Chilling Moment Russian Forces Bomb Shopping Mall in Ukraine's Kyiv Leaving Several Dead [WATCH]

Russian forces continued their attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Sunday, with bombs hitting residential houses and a shopping mall. A chilling video has emerged that shows a bomb dropped by Russia exploding on a shopping mall in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv on Sunday night.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, released photos of what appeared to be an explosion in the Ukrainian capital's commercial center. According to reports at least one person was killed, while rescue workers continue to pull people out of the rubble. McDonald's, H&M, KFC, and Samsung are among the many recognized American brands that can be found in the 'Retroville' mall.

Horrifying Scene

A video has emerged that shows a massive shelling on Kyiv on Sunday with a bomb being dropped on the Retroville Mall. As the bomb drops a massive explosion can be seen and heard with the structure almost seen demolished.

The video of the explosion along with some photos were posted on social media by Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Klitschko, a former heavyweight boxing champion who later became a politician, tweeted that many explosions had occurred, "in particular, according to information at the moment, some houses and in one of the shopping centers."

"According to the information we have at the moment, several homes and one of the shopping centers [were hit]," Klitschko said on his Telegram channel.

It is not known how many people were killed in the bombing but at least one was confirmed dead on Sunday night. Klitschko added that "rescuers, medics and police are already in place".

He also said there was one "victim." It is unclear if he referred to a fatality or injury. The Kyiv department of the state emergency service said four people had been killed. Video showed rescue crews hard at work to try and find and free any survivors.

Russia's Hostilities Continue

In another post, Klitschko wrote: "Rescuers are extinguishing a large fire in one of the shopping centers in the Podolsk district of the capital. All services - rescue, medics, police - work on site. The information is being clarified."

This comes as Russia continues to carry it hostilities on Ukrainian cities. On Sunday, Russian air force continued to bomb Kyiv and other cities almost throughout the day, with civilians rushing to leave the country on fears of being killed.

The bombings also come at a time when world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, have announced plans to meet in Brussels to discuss on what to do about the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Biden will meet with European leaders at an extraordinary NATO summit in Brussels on March 24.

More horrific photos from near Kyiv continue to emerge, with a 17-year-old boy named Bogdan being photographed seriously injured following Friday's battle in Brovary, east of the capital Kyiv.

After he and his family were rescued by Ukrainian forces, the teenager was recorded smoking a cigarette with his arms in a splint and his face wounded and battered. His parents too suffered severe burns from the shelling.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, over 10 million people have been displaced, with nearly 3.4 million fleeing the nation in the past four weeks.