Chilling Video Captures Moment Disoriented Alexander Dugin Sees Charred Body of Daughter Darya Dugina and Breaks Down [GRAPHIC]

A chilling video has emerged that shows Russian President Vladimir Putin's "war mastermind" Alexander Dugin roaming aimlessly after seeing his daughter Darya Dugina's scattered remains following a car bomb attack on Saturday. Alexander Dugin is seen in the video crying and yelling before he himself collapses on the road.

Darya Dugina, 35, was killed in a car bomb explosion in Moscow on Saturday, while her father somehow managed to escape the attack. After seeing the charred body of her daughter, a shocked Alexander Dugin had to be admitted to the hospital. According to Dugina's friends, her father was likely the intended victim because the automobile he was driving belonged to him.

Shocked Beyond Condolence

Russian affairs specialist Bassam Al-Bunni revealed in an exclusive interview with Al Mayadeen said that Alexander Dugin was taken to the hospital after having a nervous breakdown following the murder of his daughter. Dugin somehow managed to escape the attack but was inconsolable when he saw his daughter dead body.

A video posted on social media shows a disoriented Dugin moving on the street after the blast. He is trying to locate his daughter's body when he sees her charred remains. The Russian political thinker then starts yelling with his hands over his head and then collapses on the ground.

Alexander Dugin and his daughter Darya had been at a festival near Moscow, where he gave a lecture on Saturday evening. While on their way back a large explosion tore into an SUV on a highway 20 km away west of Moscow, instantly killing its driver.

The driver was later identified as Darya Dugina. The murder was committed at 21:35 Moscow time. According to pictures and videos, witnesses claimed that the explosion occurred in the middle of the road, scattering metal and other wreckage in the air just before the automobile slammed into a fence.

It is believed that Alexander Drugin was the intended target, but he somehow escaped as he decided to travel in a separate vehicle.

However, not all is well with Drugin, who had to be admitted to the hospital following a nervous breakdown after seeing his dead daughter.

Major Blow

Russia's Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova posted via Telegram that "if any Ukrainian link was found, it would amount to state terrorism." Officials from Ukraine have stated they are not to blame for the bombing.

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said: "Ukraine, of course, has nothing to do with yesterday's bombing, because we are not a criminal state, and even more so not a terrorist state."

According to reports, Darya was instantly killed when her Toyota Land Cruiser Prado exploded in a firestorm burst in Bolshie Vyazemy, a town outside of Moscow. However, her father - Putin's "spiritual guide" - was intended to be in the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado which was hit.

Dugin, the philosopher, reportedly changed cars at the last second. Criminal investigators have been seen searching the scene for bomb fragments, which are thought to have included 400g of TNT, according to KP.

Dugin, who wears his hair long and has a shaggy beard like the infamous Rasputin did more than a century ago, has long advocated for an invasion of Russia's southern neighbors, believing that his country has the right to govern over all of Europe and Asia.

Dugin, who has been called a philosopher, a mystic, a political analyst, and a fascist, is supposed to have had a significant influence on Putin's Russia, and his beliefs are thought to have influenced the invasion planning, at least in part.

So much so that, Dugin's ramblings have been "required reading" for Russian troops before invading Ukraine, as they proclaim a paranoid worldview that calls for Ukraine to be absorbed into Russia. And he believes that Moscow should control everything "from Vladivostok to Dublin."

Dugin was born in Moscow in 1962, when the Soviet Union was still a stronghold for socialist ideals. He began his writing career in the 1980s, during the Soviet Union's demise, and rose to prominence thanks to his book "Foundations of Geopolitics," published in 1997, which proposes a neo-fascist concept of "Neo-Eurasianism."

Dugin and fellow Soviet dissident, Eduard Limonov, created the National Bolshevik Party in 1993. The concept that the globe has "land powers" and "sea powers" and that Russia, as a strong land power, should have control and influence over all of Europe and Asia, is the cornerstone of Neo-Eurasianism.