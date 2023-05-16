Chilling Video Captures Moment Cops Shoot Dead Gunman as 3 People Are Killed and 9 Others Are Injured in New Mexico Mass Shooting [GRAPHIC]

At least three people were killed and nine others, including two officers, were seriously injured after a gunman opened fire on a residential street in Farmington, New Mexico, on Monday morning. Police identified the gunman as an 18-year-old who was shot dead by cops. The suspect's name and motive have not yet been revealed.

The suspect was reported to have two pistol-type weapons, according to the local New Mexico newspaper The Journal. A chilling video has emerged that appears to show the gunman being shot dead by law enforcement officials on the open street where he was carrying out his rampage in the neighborhood.

Killed and Shot Dead

Farmington police said the gunfire broke out in Dustin Avenue between Ute Street and Apache Street at around 11 am, Deputy Chief Baric Crum of the Farmington Police Department said at a news conference late Monday afternoon.

"Officers responded to the area to find a chaotic scene where a male subject was actively firing upon individuals in that neighborhood," Chief Crum said.

Four police officers managed to stop the gunman, who was shot dead by the cops, but not before he had already killed three civilians and injured at least nine people, including two officers.

One of the officers was from Farmington Police Department, while the other was from New Mexico State Police.

There is no ongoing threat, with the gunman already shot dead.

The horrifying attack was witnessed by one bystander, who told the local newspaper that they saw the gunman fire 100 shots in 20 minutes.

There were initial reports that there could be multiple gunmen. However, around 2:00 p.m., Farmington Police Department said that all lockdowns had been removed and dismissed earlier rumors that there was more than one suspect.

A video that is being circulated on social media appears to show the alleged shooter moving around a house in the Dustin Avenue neighborhood when he is shot dead by cops from a distance. The suspected shooter is seen wearing a black t-shirt and black trousers and appears to be white.

Investigation Still On

Authorities did not release the identities of any victims or the suspect, and the condition of the seven other injured was also not immediately clear. The motive behind the shooting also remains unclear.

Chief Crum stated that it was not immediately clear why the suspect was in the area or if he had a criminal history.

Farmington is a town about 10 miles south of the Colorado border and about 150 miles northwest of Albuquerque. There are approximately 50,000 people living there.

According to reports, one victim was a 35-year-old man who was wounded in the arm.

A person claiming to work at the San Juan Regional Medical Center described on Facebook the moment an injured police officer arrived at the hospital. "I know, we saw the first police cars come in and one pulled an officer out of the back seat and dragged them inside," they wrote.

"The ambulance entrance is right by my window. Many ambulances came in and out. Several ems personnel hugging and crying. Whole hospital on lockdown. Made me very sad," they added.

The Hills Church's head pastor, Matt Mizell who was conducting a vigil for the victims on Monday night, stated that the neighborhood, which had also experienced a nearby school shooting in 2017, was still in shock over the carnage. He claimed that it had completely rocked the neighborhood.

Joseph Robledo, a 32-year-old tree trimmer, told the Associated Press that he had rushed home after discovering that his wife and 1-year-old daughter had taken shelter in the laundry room after they heard gunshots.

According to Robledo, a bullet passed through his daughter's window and room but didn't hurt anyone. He also mentioned that he and other people had given first aid to a woman who appeared to have been hurt while driving through the area. Robledo said, "We've been doing yard work all last week. I just thank God that nobody was outside in front."