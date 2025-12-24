Chilling Video Captures Moment 'Call of Duty' Creator Vince Zampella's Ferraris Crashes and Bursts into Flames Killing Him and Passenger of LA Road

Chilling footage of the deadly crash involving Call of Duty creator Vince Zampella has emerged online, capturing the harrowing final moments of the accident. The video shows the Ferrari speeding out of a tunnel before slamming into a concrete barrier, erupting into flames on impact, leaving fans shocked.

Zampella, 55, was killed on Sunday while driving along a scenic road north of Los Angeles, according to local broadcaster NBC4. "For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the roadway, struck a concrete barrier, and became fully engulfed," the California Highway Patrol said in a statement. However, the California Highway Patrol did not identify the two victims involved in the deadly crash.

Chilling Moment of Death

What began as cheers from onlookers quickly dissolved into panic as the crowd realized something was wrong. Screams filled the air as people rushed toward the red 2026 Ferrari 296 GTS moments after the crash. Video from the scene shows one passenger being pulled from near the wreckage and dragged to safety.

The California Highway Patrol later confirmed that the vehicle seen in the footage was the same car involved in Zampella's fatal crash.

Authorities said the driver was trapped inside the burning car after the crash and died at the scene. The passenger was thrown from the vehicle and later succumbed to their injuries at a nearby hospital.

The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, when the vehicle veered off a winding mountain road, slammed into rocks, and erupted into flames while traveling southbound.

The Angeles Crest Highway, which winds through the San Gabriel Mountains, stretches for about 66 miles and is known for its narrow two-lane layout and dramatic elevation changes, with some sections rising above 7,000 feet.

Zampella, a towering figure in the gaming world whose work helped shape modern first-person shooter games, was killed in the fiery crash along with a passenger, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

Death of a Star

Zampella's death sent shockwaves through the gaming world and far beyond it, a sobering reminder that even those who create vast digital universes are still vulnerable to real-world loss. His impact on the industry stretched across more than 20 years.

He first shot to fame in 2002 as a co-founder of Infinity Ward, the studio behind Call of Duty, a franchise that would grow into one of the most influential and profitable in gaming history. After leaving Infinity Ward, he went on to co-found Respawn Entertainment in 2010, where he continued to leave his mark with hugely successful titles including the Titanfall series, Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Following Electronic Arts' acquisition of Respawn in 2017, Zampella helped guide the studio into becoming one of the industry's most respected creative forces.

Tributes poured in after his death. Game Awards host Geoff Keighley remembered him as a "dear friend," praising Zampella for a career defined by integrity, honesty and an unwavering commitment to transparency.

"While he created some of the most influential games of our time, I always felt he still had his greatest one ahead of him. It's heartbreaking that we'll never get to play it," Keighley wrote on X.

Infinity Ward said Zampella "will always have a special place in our history".

"Your legacy of creating iconic, lasting entertainment is immeasurable," read a statement from the company on X.