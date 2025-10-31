Chilling Halloween Weekend Terror Attack Thwarted in Michigan by FBI, Kash Patel Says

The FBI says it has thwarted a possible terrorist attack that was being planned for Halloween. FBI Director Kash Patel revealed on X early Friday that agents arrested several suspects in Michigan who were allegedly preparing a violent attack for the weekend.

With millions of Americans getting ready for trick-or-treating, parties, and other Halloween celebrations, Patel said the arrests likely prevented a major tragedy. Patel didn't specify how many people were arrested or what kind of attack was being planned. However, he said that the FBI will share more details about the alleged plot soon. Patel also didn't give any details about the kind of attack that was being planned.

Major Disaster Avoided

The FBI's Detroit field office confirmed to the Daily Mail that agents were active in the Michigan cities of Dearborn and Inkster on Friday morning as part of ongoing law enforcement operations.

"There is no current threat to public safety," said Jordan Hall, the field office's public affairs officer.

On Thursday, just after returning from a weeklong trip to Asia, President Donald Trump kicked off the Halloween weekend by welcoming children to the White House for the traditional trick-or-treat event.

The President and First Lady Melania greeted children on the South Lawn of the White House, handing out candy to little ones dressed in their Halloween costumes.

Just a few hours later, Patel posted on X, writing, "This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come."

"Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland," he added.

No More Threat

Although Michigan voted Republican in the 2024 presidential election, the state government is still largely controlled by Democrats, with a Democratic governor and Senate but a Republican-led House.

Detroit, the state's biggest city, continues to struggle with high violent crime rates.

The city and Governor Gretchen Whitmer — seen as a rising figure in the Democratic Party — have often faced sharp criticism from Trump and other Republicans, who accuse state leaders of poor management.