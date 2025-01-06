Chilling Footage: ISIS Terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar Plotted Bourbon Street Massacre with Rare Explosive Compound, Killed Before Remote Detonators Could Trigger Chaos

The FBI has released alarming footage showing ISIS-inspired terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar surveying New Orleans' French Quarter through Meta smart glasses during a reconnaissance trip before his New Year's Day attack on Bourbon Street. The video, unveiled on Sunday, January 5, 2025, offers a chilling glimpse into Jabbar's meticulous planning of a rampage that killed 14 and injured dozens.

Jabbar, 42, was killed by law enforcement before he could detonate two homemade bombs hidden in coolers near the scene of his truck ramming attack. The devices were rigged with electronic transmitters for remote detonation, potentially causing even greater devastation. The FBI is investigating how Jabbar, a former Army soldier, learned to prepare the explosive compounds, described by officials as "very rare" and never previously used in terrorist attacks in the U.S. or Europe.

Unprecedented Explosives Raise Alarms

Law enforcement officials have not disclosed the composition of the explosive compounds but confirmed that Jabbar manufactured them in his Texas home, where he maintained a bomb-making workstation. Images obtained from the investigation revealed a trove of chemical supplies and detailed notes on bomb construction. The attack marks one of the deadliest terrorist incidents on U.S. soil in recent years, reigniting concerns about the evolving nature of international terrorism.

"Jabbar demonstrated alarming ingenuity in building these devices," said Joshua Jackson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's New Orleans Field Division. "If not for the swift action of local police, the scale of this tragedy could have been far worse."

Attack and Aftermath

Jabbar used a rented truck to ram into a crowd of revelers on Bourbon Street, killing 14 and injuring 30 others. Of the injured, 16 remain hospitalized, with half in intensive care. Two police officers sustained injuries during the shootout that ended Jabbar's life. Investigators later discovered bomb-making materials and other evidence in Jabbar's Airbnb rental on Mandeville Street, which he attempted to destroy by setting it ablaze.

Authorities also recovered an ISIS flag from Jabbar's truck and videos posted on Facebook shortly before the attack. In the videos, Jabbar declared his allegiance to ISIS and justified his actions as part of a self-proclaimed war against nonbelievers.

Victims and Community Impact

New Orleans has identified 13 of the 14 victims. Among them are Brandon Taylor, 43; Elliot Wilkinson, 40; Nikyra Cheyenne Dedeaux, 18; Tiger Bech, 28; and Nicole Perez, 27. The community has held candlelight vigils and second-line parades to honor the victims and support their families.

"This attack has left an indelible scar on our city," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. "We stand united in grief and in our determination to ensure such a tragedy never happens again."

Investigation Continues

The FBI is piecing together Jabbar's activities in the months leading up to the attack. He reportedly traveled to New Orleans twice before the rampage, on October 30 and November 10, likely to scout the area. Newly released footage shows Jabbar documenting the bustling French Quarter and placing the explosives hours before the attack. Officials confirmed that the bombs were equipped with makeshift remote detonators constructed from materials like electric matches.

"Jabbar's methods reflect a dangerous blend of traditional and innovative tactics," said FBI Special Agent Lyonel Myrthil. "We are working tirelessly to determine how he acquired this knowledge and whether he had any accomplices."

A Wake-Up Call

The attack has prompted renewed discussions about urban security and counter-terrorism measures. Federal and local authorities are exploring additional safeguards, including enhanced barriers in crowded areas like Bourbon Street.

"This incident underscores the persistent threat posed by individuals radicalized by extremist ideologies," said Jackson. "We must remain vigilant and adaptive to prevent future tragedies."

As the investigation unfolds, New Orleans mourns its losses while grappling with the harrowing reality of domestic terrorism. The courage and quick response of law enforcement prevented an even greater catastrophe, but the scars of that fateful New Year's Day will not soon fade.