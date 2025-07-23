Chilling Details Emerge in Horrific Alabama Child Sex Trafficking Ring After Four Arrests

Chilling and disturbing details have emerged in a horrific child sex trafficking ring in Bibb County, Alabama. Law enforcement officials said several children aged between two and ten were brutally bound, drugged, and sexually abused in an underground bunker near Brent, southwest of Birmingham. According to the officials, four men were arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including kidnapping, human trafficking, sodomy, and rape.

The operation began on February 4, 2025, after the officials received a tip about a possible child abuse in an underground storm shelter on Aaron Drive near Brent. The Bibb County detectives investigated the area for several months and gathered evidence, indicating operation of a commercialized child sex ring. According to the officials, the children were hidden in an underground bunker, equipped with chairs and beds.

The law enforcement officials in Bibb County, Alabama, said the suspects bound and drugged the children for sexual exploitation inside the hidden underground storm shelter. The children were tied into the chair, to the bed, and to a pole, and drugged. The suspects then sold the children for sexual servitude, and distributed their explicit photos.

"The children were drugged and tied to the bed, to the chair, to a pole. Then people would come and pay money to have sex with these children," Assistant District Attorney Bryan Jones described.

Four Arrests

Four men were arrested in connection with the horrific child sex trafficking ring in Bibb County, Alabama. Andres Trejo-Velazquez, William Chase McElroy, Dalton Terrell, and Timothy St. John were taken into custody on Tuesday (July 22). Trejo-Velazquez, 22, was charged with distribution of child sexual abuse material and first-degree human trafficking. McElroy, 21, was charged with multiple felonies, including kidnapping, sodomy, first-degree human trafficking, and rape. Terrell, 21, and St. John were also charged with similar felonies.

"It's just unimaginable that someone could do this to a child. Children are defenseless, and they depend on adults to take care of them and protect them. Then, when adults do these types of things to them, it's just really horrific," Assistant District Attorney Jones said.

The victims are currently under the care of Alabama Department of Human Resources.