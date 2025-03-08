Chilling Bodycam Footage Set to be Released as Investigators Unravel Mystery Behind Gene Hackman and Wife's Deaths in Santa Fe Mansion

Authorities in Santa Fe, New Mexico, are reviewing chilling body camera footage from the scene where Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead. The sheriff's office is examining recordings from the ten deputies who first arrived at the scene. A key concern is whether the couple's property was properly secured, as conflicting reports suggest some doors may have been left open.

Investigators are working to build a full picture of events leading up to their deaths. Authorities have not ruled out making the footage public. Officials stress that no crucial details should be overlooked, and every piece of evidence must be carefully analyzed.

Last Movements of Betsy Arakawa Confirmed

Police have confirmed Betsy's last known movements through surveillance footage. She was last seen alive on February 11, more than two weeks before her body was discovered. Her cause of death has been determined as Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), a rare and fatal virus often linked to rodent exposure. Authorities have ruled her death as natural and believe she passed away before Gene.

Hackman's body was found in a separate room. His pacemaker recorded its last activity on February 17. The official cause of death has been listed as hypertensive atherosclerosis cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's as a contributing factor. Investigators estimate that he had been dead for about nine days before being found.

Forensic Experts May Be Called In

Authorities are also working to access two mobile phones found at the scene. Forensic specialists may be brought in to unlock them. Investigators hope the phones will provide a clearer timeline of the couple's final days. Officials are determined to uncover any messages, calls, or other communications that could shed light on the case.

Toxicology results are also pending. Investigators want to determine if pills found near Betsy played any role in her death. These findings could help confirm whether her passing was entirely natural or if other factors were involved.

Hackman's Children Expected to Be Questioned

Police are expected to interview Hackman's three adult children from his previous marriage. Christopher, 65, Elizabeth, 63, and Leslie, 58, may provide insight into the couple's final interactions. Authorities are working to establish the last people who spoke to Hackman and his wife before their deaths.

Leslie recently spoke about the tragic event. She stated that she had not spoken to her father for months but said their relationship was good. She described their communication as normal and had no reason to believe anything was wrong.

Authorities Continue to Piece Together Events

Sheriff Adan Mendoza admitted that determining the last people to speak with the couple has been a challenge. However, he noted that the timeline is becoming clearer. Investigators believe Hackman likely died around February 17, given the last activity recorded by his pacemaker. The sheriff called this date a "very good assumption" of when the actor passed.

The case continues to raise questions, but authorities remain focused on uncovering the full truth. The possible release of the bodycam footage may provide more clarity on what happened inside the couple's Santa Fe home. Until then, police are leaving no stone unturned in their search for answers.