At times, parents find it difficult to handle their kids, especially in fulfilling their dreams, which can be quite expensive. Recently, a 5-year-old boy was pulled over by police on a freeway in Utah, US, for a strange reason. The kid was apparently driving his parent's car en route California just to buy a Lamborghini.

According to the police, the young boy, whose name is not released, is said to have travelled at least two miles from his home in Ogden to I-15's 25th Street at 30 mph. They initially spotted the car as it was switching lanes without signals and for applying brakes strangely. Once the trooper turned on the siren, the boy pulled over the vehicle on the left side. The trooper Rick Morgan initially thought him to be an impaired driver, however, soon he found the driver to be a child, who was sitting on the edge of his seat to reach the pedals.

"One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents' car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15," tweeted Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) on May 5.

Kid took the wheel after fighting with his mom

It is understood that the kid took the wheel after fighting with his mom, who refused to buy him a Lamborghini. He was even carrying $3 in his pocket to buy the luxury car.

"His story is that he left home after an argument with Mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini. He decided he'd take the car and go to California to buy one himself. He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet," UHP added.

Looking at the dashcam footage, the boy is believed to have driven an SUV and the UHP has also shared the video of him driving through the freeway. In the video, the trooper is also seen getting out of his car to talk with the young driver. According to reports, the cops contacted his parents, who picked him and the vehicle back home.

How netizens react!

Many netizens seem to be confused about his age, as the boy looks older than a 5-year-old. At the same time, some find it difficult to accept the fact that a minor kid drove at least 2 miles and wonder how he learned driving at this young age.

Meanwhile, many others are of the opinion that he is far better than many adult reckless drivers and call him a child prodigy. "From what I can see this 5-year old drives better than many adult drivers on the same freeway! He must be a prodigy child," commented a social media user.